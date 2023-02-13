Covid-19: New case numbers for this week to be released

The Ministry of Health will release the latest figures related to Covid-19 infections and deaths at 1pm.

Health authorities are about to provide an update on new Covid-19 cases detected during the past week.

On Monday afternoon the Ministry of Health will release statistics related to infections reported between Monday, February 6, to Sunday, February 12.

Last week – for the period from Monday, January 30, to Sunday, February 5 – there were 8882 new Covid-19 cases reported.

As of midnight on Sunday, February 5, ​161 people were in hospital with Covid-19, seven​ of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

There have been more than 2.19 million Covid-19 cases recorded in Aotearoa to date.

A total of 2502​ deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.