Covid-19: New case numbers for this week to be released
Health authorities are about to provide an update on new Covid-19 cases detected during the past week.
On Monday afternoon the Ministry of Health will release statistics related to infections reported between Monday, February 6, to Sunday, February 12.
Last week – for the period from Monday, January 30, to Sunday, February 5 – there were 8882 new Covid-19 cases reported.
As of midnight on Sunday, February 5, 161 people were in hospital with Covid-19, seven of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.
There have been more than 2.19 million Covid-19 cases recorded in Aotearoa to date.
A total of 2502 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.