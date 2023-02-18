Covid 19: Concerns risks of antiviral drug could outweigh benefits

New Zealand bought 60,000 courses of the Covid-19 antiviral molnupiravir in October 2021, but by the time the first shipment of the drug arrived six months later, research had already revealed its limited efficacy.

Health experts are questioning whether New Zealand have been too trigger-happy with a Covid-19 antiviral as new research emerges suggesting it could fuel mutations of the virus.

Molnupiravir was the first at-home antiviral New Zealand bought for Covid-19: 60,000 courses back in October 2021 to help protect vulnerable people. At the time, it was touted internationally as ‘ground-breaking’ and a game-changer for keeping people out of hospital.

But by the time it arrived in April 2022, research would reveal 33 patients needed to be treated with molnupiravir to prevent one hospitalisation or death from Covid-19. That made it about half as effective as New Zealand’s other, preferred antiviral, Paxlovid, where that number was 18.

Now the dial may be moving again. A new, yet-to-be-peer-reviewed study from UK and US researchers found the appearance of mutations linked to molnupiravir jumped in 2022, the year the drug began being widely used.

In Australia, it appeared one of these variants caused a small outbreak, the research found.

“Everything's about a cost benefit, right,” microbiologist and Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles said.

“So I think this new study is showing a real cost for the drug – a cost that, on balance, if the drug is not effective enough, it really shouldn't be widely used,” Wiles said.

And yet – it is being widely used. Sanders Pharmacy in Te Awamutu has dispensed more than 600 courses of antivirals: 43% of all its dispensing of antivirals were for molnupiravir – peaking at 64% in winter 2022.

(Te Whatu Ora has refused to provide a national breakdown for molnupiravir vs Paxlovid dispensings.)

“We have been surprised at the volume of molnupiravir being prescribed [by GPs]. We’ve definitely seen cases where that's been the easy option,” Sanders Pharmacy managing director Gemma Perry said.

While Paxlovid is more effective, it’s more complicated, has more drug interactions and usually requires prescribers to cite a recent blood test showing kidney function.

Where renal function is below a certain level, Paxlovid can still be used but at a reduced dose. But Perry was concerned it meant some GPs were giving molnupiravir as it was the path of least resistance.

“We’re certainly not saying this is every prescriber... but we feel like we are pointing out, actually, we can manage this, are you sure that you don't want to give this person Paxlovid ... We want the best possible outcome for our patients and when the evidence isn’t there [for molnupiravir], why wouldn’t you?”

Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the College of GPs, rejected claims GPs were overprescribing, estimating 30% of antiviral prescriptions from GPs were for molnupiravir.

The Ministry of Health said it was aware of the paper and the emerging evidence of molnupiravir mutational signatures.

“While it is possible for molnupiravir use to generate new viral mutations, the likelihood of it leading to new variants of concern is considered low,” Louise Karageorge, the ministry’s intelligence, surveillance and knowledge group manager, said.

Mutational signatures due to molnupiravir were being closely watched locally and internationally, but so far no variant with this signature had been linked to increased transmission or severity, Karageorge said.

“While there may be a mutation risk, the magnitude of this risk is unknown ...”

Karageorge said Paxlovid had always been and still was the first choice oral antiviral, but molnupiravir was “generally safe and well tolerated... and therefore remains an alternative option for patients that cannot take Paxlovid due to contraindications”.

New Zealand doesn’t know how well antivirals are working here, because officials have not yet begun recording whether New Zealanders who end up in hospital with Covid have taken an antiviral first.

Since that first deal was signed for molnupiravir in October 2021, Pharmac has purchased only 9000 more courses – in January this year.