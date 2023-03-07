Covid-19: Malaghan's 'Kiwi Vax' booster vaccine set to be trialled in people from September

Dr Theresa Pankhurst, postdoctoral researcher with the Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa NZ (VAANZ) working on the 'Kiwi Vax'.

Scientists behind a New Zealand-made booster vaccine for Covid-19, which is nearing human trials, say it appears more effective and versatile than its common counterparts.

Named ‘Kiwi Vax’, the vaccine has been under development by the Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa NZ (VAANZ) based at Wellington’s Malaghan Institute for close to three years.

In a trial on mice, the vaccine was 100% effective – a bold claim for science, but one based on the fact the mice jabbed with the Kiwi Vax showed no signs of infection when they were infected with different strains of Covid-19, Dr Lisa Connor, head of VAANZ’s vaccine evaluation team said.

When mice are infected and become sick from the virus, they lose weight, sometimes so dramatically that they have to be culled, Connor said.

“But in the vaccinated group, there was absolutely no weight loss.” There was also no virus detected in their lungs or nasal passages, Connor said.

The protein-based vaccine uses common, existing technology, rather than newer mRNA technology. It’s point of difference – and the reason VAANZ believes it’s so effective – is it combines two components of the spike protein, which enhances the immune response.

“We’re really excited about that, because it’s better than what other protein-based vaccines have been,” Connor said.

Kiwi Vax did not require cold chain storage like other leading Covid-19 vaccines, which was where potential cost savings may come in, VAANZ executive director Dr Kjesten​ Wiig​ said.

Supplied Dr Lisa Connor, head of VAANZ’s vaccine evaluation team based at Wellington's Malaghan Institute.

“All of those -70 degree freezers are very expensive and some countries don't have that infrastructure. So for some of our Pacific neighbours, for example, it might be a really nice option for them to be able to have.”

The trick now would be replicating its success in humans, once a toxicology study winds down and all safety boxes are checked. If that can be done, VAANZ would be marketing the vaccine as a booster shot.

A phase one clinical trial in humans will begin in September and last up to a year, Wiig said.

The intention was to include about 100 adults aged between 18 and 65, as well as Māori and Pasifika participants.

Supplied Ngarangi Mason, research officer with VAANZ pulls the Kiwi Vax out of liquid nitrogen.

By the end of next year, the final data should be in and the path ahead for Kiwi Vax should be clearer.

A grant from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment funded the first part of the research. Since then a US-NZ philanthropist couple had made a donation which would power the project through to clinical trial stage.

Once that money runs out, the institute would look to partner with “some drug company that has, really, lots of money” to progress the Kiwi Vax through the expensive later-stage clinical trials and regulatory approval, Wiig said.

Supplied Dr Kjesten Wiig, executive director, Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa NZ (VAANZ) which is working on the 'Kiwi Vax'.

“But wherever this lands, what we’ve set out to achieve here has been achieved.

“We’ve proven that New Zealand has the expertise and skills to develop a novel and effective vaccine against a pandemic virus and have built the capability, knowledge and connections to lay the foundations for New Zealand’s response to future pandemics," Wiig said.

How does it work?

Kiwi Vax does not use mRNA technology, like the Pfizer vaccine. Rather, it is based on more traditional technology based on critical viral protein components, similar to what Novavax used in its Covid-19 vaccine.

It works by combining two different parts of the spike protein – the receptor binding domain and the N- terminal domain. which triggers potent immune responses against areas of the virus critical for infection and replication. The antibody and T-cell response to this vaccine appeared to be effective in all variants of concern, including Omicron.

It is not a live vaccine.