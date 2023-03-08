Vaccine mandate case victory agreed for family caregivers

Now Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins was COVID-19 response minister when the mandate order was made. (File photo)

Caregivers paid for looking after disabled family members look set to win a court declaration that a Covid-19 vaccine mandate covering them was invalidly made.

At the High Court in Wellington on Wednesday the Crown agreed an error was made in the decision-making process.

But Justice Gerard van Bohemen said he did not agree with all the reasons stated to support the declarations, such as saying the vaccination order was irrational. He did not think there was a basis for saying it was irrational to require vaccination to limit the spread of the virus if caregivers were coming and going from a home.

However it was common ground the Minister of Covid-19 response – Chris Hipkins at that time – did not have the appropriate advice, the judge said. The judge will give a formal decision in writing later.

The case was taken in the name of a handful of family caregivers, but the outcome was expected to apply to all in the same circumstances.

The case takes place against a history of family caregivers battling through the courts to be paid in the same way caregivers from outside the home would be from a government-funded scheme.

The judge was told that because of that history the mandate was worded to be consistent between both groups.

Crown lawyer Kathleen Bell said payment for the period unvaccinated caregivers were not paid was still being discussed to arrive at an official position that various funding providers could apply consistently.

In October 2021 a public health order was imposed generally requiring vaccination for care and support workers going into another person’s home to work. The following month the order was extended to cover all care and support workers employed within a home.

Some government vaccine mandates ended in April 2022, and the remaining ones in September 2022.