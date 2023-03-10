Health officials decided a Covid-19 antiviral should no longer be used. Why didn't prescribers know?

Molnupiravir has been deemed to have “no clinical benefit”.

A key Covid-19 antiviral used to treat vulnerable New Zealanders has been officially deemed useless, but health officials failed to highlight the change with doctors and pharmacists who prescribe the drug.

Molnupiravir was one of two antivirals approved for use in the community but was always considered about half as effective as its counterpart, Paxlovid.

But because molnupiravir interacted with fewer other drugs than Paxlovid, it was still prescribed in an estimated 30% of patients.

But on February 24, following international research stating the drug could fuel mutations of the virus, Te Whatu Ora’s expert advisory group on Covid-19 medicines updated official guidelines to say molnupiravir was no longer recommended “due to lack of clinical benefit”.

READ MORE:

* Covid 19: Concerns risks of antiviral drug could outweigh benefits

* Covid-19: Are antivirals keeping people out of hospital? We don't know yet

* Unapproved Covid-19 antiviral imports destroyed, while some overseas visitors face a $1350 bill for a course of the drugs

* Covid-19: Why are New Zealanders turning down antivirals?



Due to a lack of communication, pharmacists and doctors say they continued dishing out the drug.

Media were not told either.

Now about 25,000 unused courses of the antiviral may be wasted – more than a third of the 60,000 courses purchased.

One pharmacy owner said she had filled a prescription for molnupiravir last weekend.

“Pharmacies are so used to not finding out anything till the last minute... but why does it have to go through 15 email forwards?” the pharmacist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

Warkworth GP Dr Tim Malloy was unaware of the change when initially contacted on Thursday.

“I haven’t heard anything about this,” Malloy said.

Supplied A smiling then-health minister Andrew Little personally greets the first shipment of molnupiravir in Auckland in April 2022. More than a third of the 60,000 courses may now be wasted.

After searching his emails, it turned out a colleague had forwarded Malloy something as an “FYI” on Wednesday.

The email was labelled ‘urgent’, but appeared to be automated, triggered by an update that same day to a medical information website called MedInz, used by some regions to improve communication between health authorities and GPs.

Malloy did not mince his thoughts on the poor communication, labelling it “dangerous shit”.

“Sometimes the important stuff gets a little bit lost in the noise.”

Supplied Warkworth GP Dr Tim Malloy said the poor communication was dangerous.

Questions remained over exactly which health agency was responsible for what.

The update Malloy was sent referenced “the Ministry of Health Covid-19 Therapeutics Technical Advisory Group” but linked to a position statement hosted on Te Whatu Ora’s website.

There was no mention of the change on the ministry’s website.

Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the College of GPs, said communication with the frontline had long been patchy and was “even more of a challenge now with the different entities”.

MONQUE FORD / STUFF Dr Bryan Betty speaks about people who have Covid and refuse antiviral treatment. The treatments are intended to keep at-risk people out of hospital. (Video first published December 2022)

“There are a lot of shifting sands in terms of what comes out, especially from Te Whatu Ora,” Betty said.

He had seen a basic notification from the advisory group but said there had been “no direct conversation about it, which is slightly disappointing”.

Both Te Whatu Ora and the Ministry of Health said they would respond to questions about the lack of communication over the change, but neither did by publication. Interview requests were declined.

The change to guidelines comes after microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles and Stuff highlighted the research regarding mutations, with Wiles saying it should not be widely used if it was not effective.

Supplied Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles said the change was a good thing, the communication was not. (File photo)

Wiles was delighted the change had happened but concerned about the communication strategy.

“It is frustrating if the guidance isn’t actually reaching the people who are prescribing, so hopefully that will be fixed.”

Without molnupiravir, the second choice was now a drug called remdesivir, which must be given intravenously, usually at a hospital.

To confuse prescribers further, the eligibility criteria for molnupiravir, set by drug-buying agency Pharmac, remained unchanged.

Pharmac’s director of operations, Lisa Williams said the agency was seeking advice from its own clinical expert group and was considering changes to the criteria.

It intended to roll out public consultation in the coming weeks, Williams said.

It may result in the 25,000 remaining courses being disposed of, she said.

“We always knew when we were purchasing treatments we were taking a risk.... the Government did the same thing with the [Covid-19] vaccines. Those are the kinds of decisions you make in a situation of urgency.”