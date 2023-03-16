End to bonus credit scheme for students affected by Covid-19 disruption

Learning Recognition Credits, introduced in 2020 to recognise the impact of Covid-19 on student learning, will not be available in 2023. (File photo)

Students working towards the National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA) and University Entrance (UE) qualifications will no longer be able to earn bonus credits recognising the impacts of Covid-19 on their learning.

Learning Recognition Credits (LRC) were introduced in 2020 through until the end of last year, with one LRC applied for every five credits earned through both internal and external assessment up to 10 extra credits for NCEA level 1 learners, while students in levels 2 and 3 can earn up to 8 LRCs.

Earlier this week the New Zealand Qualifications Authority announced the credits would not be available to ākonga (students) in 2023.

“For 2023, it is anticipated schools and kura will be able to address the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 through using the flexibility built into NCEA and their usual processes for managing disruption,” a statement on its website read.

The credits were available with places of learning closed for significant periods during 2020 and 2021, and the ongoing effects on ākonga, teacher and kaiako sickness last year.

“The pandemic created many challenges and pressures for all areas of the education system. Temporary changes to qualification requirements provided ākonga with a fair opportunity to achieve NCEA or University Entrance during the significant disruptions.”

The ministry and NZQA will monitor the situation through the year and reconsider whether the credit scheme would be needed if the situation changed.

It comes as 11,544​ new Covid-19 cases were reported across Aotearoa in the past week.

This week’s figure is slightly higher than the previous week, when 11,453​ new cases of Covid-19 were reported.