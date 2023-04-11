Cabinet to consider Covid restrictions, including 7-day isolation requirement

A decision on the future of the Covid seven day isolation requirement is “carefully balanced”, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says.

“The Cabinet will consider that today... We will look to communicate that relatively shortly thereafter,” he told RNZ on Tuesday morning.

“We have to consider all of the ins and outs of removing restrictions and the risk associated with that. And then we’ve also got to look at the benefits of keeping restrictions in place.”

“Very few restrictions” relating to Covid-19 were still in place, Hipkins said. “One of the remaining restrictions is if you have Covid-19 we ask you to stay home for an isolation period.”

Business had said the isolation requirement had an impact on labour availability, but the counter to that was people going to work with Covid could also have an effect, Hipkins said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins received a flu shot and a new Pfizer bivalent booster in a mass vaccination event in Upper Hutt last week. A decision on remaining Covid restrictions is “carefully balanced”, he said.

“We saw last winter what happened ... when children went to school with Covid-19 and took out a significant proportion of the teaching workforce, which then meant a lot of kids couldn’t go to school, which meant a lot of parents had to stay home.”

Hipkins was asked about the possibility the rule might change so that people could leave isolation once they had a negative test. He said he didn’t want to get ahead of any decisions the Cabinet would make.

“But all of those sorts of options are things that we’ve got to look at the pros and cons of,” Hipkins said.

The effect on the health system was one of the factors that had to be weighed up, to make sure the health system did not become overwhelmed by Covid.