Coronavirus: Three new confirmed cases, one linked to existing case

More than a thousand complaints on Alert Level Three breaches have been received, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirms.

Ardern has been joined by director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield for the daily Government briefing at Parliament on Thursday.

There have been three new confirmed cases - one linked to an existing case, with the origin of the remaining two still under investigation.

"In addition, we have reclassified what was previously a probable case as not a case," Bloomfield said.

So far, there has been 1129 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and 347 probable cases, contributing to a combined total of 1476 cases.

With no additional deaths on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, New Zealand's Covid-19 death toll remains at 19.

In total, 1241 have recovered from the virus - up 12 from Wednesday. Seven people are in hospital, but none were in intensive care.

A large crowd of people seen waiting outside BurgerFuel in Glenfield on Auckland's North Shore on the first day of alert level 3.

In her opening remarks, Ardern said there has been 185 breaches of the health act under alert level three.

She reiterated the need for businesses to enforce social distancing, after images of takeaway businesses not doing so emerged on Tuesday - the first day out of lockdown.

"I do expect a high standard ... but we will also enforce," Ardern said, adding the country needed to constantly ensure "we're still following the rules".

Coffee train at Cyclista Espresso Bar and Roastery maintains the 2 metre social distancing measure of COVID 19 level 3 lockdown whilst delivering caffeine to customers.

Ardern did not believe the BurgerFuel image - which showed a large group of customers congregating outside the Glenfield restaurant as they waited for their takeaway orders - showed New Zealanders were becoming a nation of "dobbers".

Instead, she thought it was more a reflection of people not wanting to let each other down in fighting the virus.

With the country now at Alert Level Three, around 75 per cent of the economy was up and running, but with "this extra activity comes extra responsibility" to keep up the "amazing effort that the team of five million has put in to fight the virus," Ardern said.

"While people can now enjoy takeaways and pick-ups, it is vital that we keep up our physical distancing and stay at home if there is no proper reason to be outdoors.

"Police have an online level three breach reporting tool via Police 105. As of 5.30pm yesterday, 1035 complaints had been received with 277 referred to the compliance assessment team," Ardern said.

Common themes of complaints included social distancing, business breaches by patrons or staff, safe operating practices for cafes, recreational activities and specific complaints about in-home gatherings.

"Of those, 104 have been tasked with further action by agencies. Some are being followed up by MBIE [the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment], Police, WorkSafe and MPI [the Ministry for Primary Industries] - all dependent on the type of breach that may have occured," Ardern said.

Director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield said work was underway to finalise the country's approach to developing a vaccine for coronavirus.

Responding to a question about the aged care sector's call for asymptomatic rest home residents returning from hospital be tested for Covid-19, Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health has reached out to New Zealand Aged Care Association chief executive Simon Wallace to discuss the matter.

On calls from the scientific community for New Zealand to work on developing its own Covid-19 vaccine, Bloomfield said would instead work alongside others.

Work by the Ministry of Health and MBIE was underway to finalise the country's vaccine approach and to ensure New Zealand was not at the back of the queue once a vaccine has been found.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the establishment of a potential trans-Tasman travel bubble was a "longer-term goal".

In response to a question about the establishment of a trans-Tasman travel bubble, Ardern said there was "still quite a bit of work to do" before the concept could become a reality.

Both Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have spoken "positively" about the proposal, but both countries were still working hard to gain control of the virus, and the bubble was a "longer term goal".

Much has been made about gaps in the supply chain for personal protective equipment (PPE) throughout the pandemic. Bloomfield indicated a report on the distribution of PPE was being finalised for Health Minister David Clark.

When pressed, Bloomfield refused to provide any details on what the report found, saying it was only fair the Minister read it before the details were publicly released.

On the upcoming general election, Ardern said there were no plans to change the election date or the schedule leading up to it.

The Prime Minister also told reporters she has been in touch with her UK counterpart Boris Johnson to congratulate him and his fiancé on the birth of their baby boy.