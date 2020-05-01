Coronavirus: Three Auckland hospital staff test positive for Covid-19

A Contact Tracing Assurance Committee has been set-up to strengthen oversight on what the Health Minister David Clark is describing as a crucial part of the Covid-19 response.

Three healthcare workers at an Auckland hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.

The staff worked on a ward at Waitakere Hospital, in West Auckland, where patients with the virus from St Margaret’s Hospital and Rest Home were transferred due to staffing shortages at that facility.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Coronavirus triage tents set up outside Waitakere Hospital in Auckland.

A spokesman for Waitematā DHB said immediate steps were being taken to manage any potential risk to patients and staff following the positive results.

“As soon as we became aware of these cases, we moved quickly to respond and we will take all appropriate actions to minimise any risks,” Deputy CEO Dr Andrew Brant said.

“It is unclear at this stage whether contact with those patients was the source of the staff contracting Covid-19 or whether any of the cases are linked. Full personal protective equipment was made available and worn by staff at all times in this area.

“The DHB has an auditing programme in place on the appropriate use of PPE for all COVID patients. An urgent review is in progress to understand how and where the infection may have occurred."

Contact tracing of staff and patients was underway, Brant said, to identify close and casual contacts for follow-up.

A number of staff are being stood-down from work as a precaution and are going into self-isolation pending test results.

Waitematā DHB has closed affected areas at Waitakere Hospital to further admissions and is considering other precautionary measures that need to be taken for patients who may have come into contact with the affected workers.

"The DHB still has capacity to admit to other parts of Waitakere Hospital," Brant said.