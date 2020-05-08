Coronavirus: New Zealand is one day too slow on 'critical' tracing marker

The government has begun allocating $25 million to create products and services that will aid in the fight against Covid-19.

New Zealand remains one day short of hitting a “critical” health system marker that should help to move the country out of level 3 and into less restrictive lockdown measures.

The timeframe from the onset of symptoms for a case of Covid-19 through testing and isolation of both the individual and 80 per cent or more of that person’s close contacts is now 5 days.

That’s one day shy of the four-day window recommended by Dr Ayesha Verrall, an expert on infectious diseases at the University of Otago and the author of an assessment of contact tracing for Covid-19 made to the Ministry of Health in early April.

In the report, Verrall noted: “Rapid case detection and contact tracing, combined with other basic public health measures, has over 90 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 at the population level, making it as effective as many vaccines.”

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Dr Ashley Bloomfield reveals decisions on face masks, vaccines and changes to travel and gatherings for Level 2

* Coronavirus: What is elimination, and what could defeat it?

* It's not just the curve that Govt has crushed

* The story behind the doctor pushing for better Covid-19 contact tracing



Creating a system that contains this chain of events inside four days was one of several key recommendations of Verall’s report.

Verrall didn’t return calls for comment.

The data was provided by email to Stuff by Aimee Gulliver, principal officer of the director-general at the Ministry of Health.

The information comes at a time when New Zealanders, including thousands of still shuttered businesses, are desperate to know whether the country will be moved to the less restrictive virus containment rules of level 2. Cabinet is set to take the decision on Monday.

The-Dominion-Post New Zealand is one day shy of the four-day window recommended by Dr Ayesha Verrall.

Ministry spokeswoman Emily Barrett said there were many factors that are considered in decisions about moving between alert levels and our ability to quickly test, isolate and contact trace are among them.

Although still short of the mark, significant improvement in the timeframe has been made. Gulliver said as recently as the period April 18-20 “the elapsed period from symptom onset of the index case to quarantine/isolation of the case’s close contacts was 10 days”.

Professor Michael Baker, epidemiologist at the University of Otago and advisor to the Government in its response to Covid-19 described meeting Verrall’s four-day recommendation as a “really critical measure,” and “important” for moving down to level 2.

Mark Mitchell/Getty-Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said such a bubble would not be ready any time soon.

However, he suggested the launch of a digital contact tracing method in New Zealand might be more crucial. On this point he differs from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who said on Wednesday the lack of digital tracing would not prevent Cabinet moving the country to alert level 2. Ardern said she’s wary of phone-based apps that present problems like reducing battery life.

While the Ministry is working towards digital tracing, it’s not clear when it will be ready. Barrett said “advice is being prepared for Cabinet who will decide on the functionality and timing of the rollout of an app.”

Baker admitted to being somewhat frustrated that the Government has yet to release a method for digital tracing. The Australian government launched its tracing app Covidsafe on April 26th, based on Singapore’s TraceTogether software.

The technology is widely seen as an important tool in alerting those exposed to positive Covid-19 cases of the need to isolate. Civil liberties groups, however, are worried that privacy is not protected sufficiently.

Lockdown has allowed New Zealand the time to build its man-powered contact tracing capacity. Verrall noted in her report that in late March and early April that system was failing to cope sufficiently quickly with high demand. Case numbers were mounting and many of them had a large number of close contacts because of travel.

The ministry says the contact tracing systems, both centralized and within regional Public Health Units, now have the capacity to make up to 10,000 calls per day.

That capacity currently meets a second critical recommendation of Verrall’s, that the system has the ability to manage tracing for up to 1000 new cases a day.

But Baker said the need for digital help in tracing increases as the number of close contacts rises in levels 2 and below. Despite New Zealand’s very low current case numbers a large outbreak is still believed possible.