Coronavirus: 50 level 3 breaches in 24 hours, including birthday parties and church services

People packed Auckland's Mission Bay on Mother's Day weekend, but a photographer said people seemed to be trying to keep their distance.

A child's birthday party and backyard church gathering were among the weekend events police attended for failing to follow social distancing rules.

Fifty people breached coronavirus level 3 restrictions in 24 hours, police say, as New Zealanders enjoyed possibly their last weekend before level 2 comes into force.

Assistant commissioner Richard Chambers said over the weekend police in Hamilton came across a church service in someone's backyard, with a congregation of 24 people.

Police also issued a warning after a family invited more than 30 people to a three-year-old's party, he said.

"In both cases, encouragement and education was used to move the people on," Chambers said.

"The people at these addresses knew they were breaching the rules which is disappointing for all of us."

David White/Stuff People were out and about at the Mission Bay shops.

During level 3, Chambers said there had been fewer breaches by individuals or businesses, but there had been a spike in people holding illegal gatherings such as parties and barbecues.

The alleged breaches occurred between 6pm on Friday and 6pm on Saturday.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Walkers were a bit too close for some around Hataitai, Wellington.

Since the country moved from level 4 to level 3 at 11.59pm on April 27, there have been 1051 alleged breaches in total.

Police launched prosecutions in 253 of those instances, gave warnings to 723 people and referred 75 people to Youth Aid.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Hundreds of surfers were out at Lyall Bay in Wellington on Saturday, taking advantage of the good weather.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said it was clear many in the capital city were not following social distancing rules.

"It was like rush hour yesterday," he said on Sunday.

Rosa Woods/Stuff The Wellington waterfront was a popular place on Sunday.

The Government will on Monday announce whether New Zealand will move from Covid-19 alert level 3 to level 2. The earliest we could move to level 2 - and significantly looser rules - will be Wednesday.

But MacLean said concerns about crowds in close proximity outside one Newtown cafe meant the council put out cones to separate people over the weekend.

Oriental Bay, Evans Bay, and Wellington's South Coast were notably bad for people flouting distancing rules, he said.

An electronic sign had been installed at Oriental Bay to remind people of the rules.

"The walking tracks are taking a hammering."

The council had received numerous complaints about people flouting the rules, he said.

"We are concerned. We are still obviously following the health guidelines."

Auckland's popular eastern beaches, including Mission Bay and Kohimarama, were packed on Saturday.

A Stuff photographer said on Sunday the beaches were still "reasonably busy", but people seemed to be trying to keep their distance.

David White/Stuff Aucklanders were enjoying the sunshine at Mission Bay.

Auckland's west coast beaches, including Muriwai and Piha, had also been busy over the weekend, Rodney Local Board chairman Phelan Pirrie said.

"There's been lots of people around enjoying the weather, but there doesn't seem to be any issues or rule-breaking going on," he said.

When lockdown rules were relaxed on April 28, concerns were raised about long queues and people defecating in bushes at a number of west coast beaches.

Alden Williams/Stuff Cantabrians enjoy a stroll on Sumner Beach on Sunday.

Hundreds of surfers also flocked to Wellington's Lyall Bay on Saturday. However, a police spokeswoman said there were no reported issues.

Overall, Chambers said police were "happy" with what they had seen over the weekend and most people were abiding by the rules.

"We're in level 3 still, but we can see level 2 on the horizon, but we all need to do the right thing to get there," Chambers said.

Waikato-Times Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said now was not the time for complacency (file photo).

Of the total level 3 breaches logged by police, Counties Manukau was the district with the most, with 243.

Next was the Central district with 123, followed by Southern with 107, Auckland City with 100 and Canterbury with 90.

Northland was the district with the least breaches, at 19.

Manukau Ward councillor Alf Filipaina said the number of breaches in Counties Manukau was "shocking".

"People make all these excuses to go out and break the rules, it's silly. I don't want to have to stay in level 3 longer because of them, it's disappointing, selfish and stupid."

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Alf Filipaina, councillor for the Manukau ward, labelled those breaking lockdown rules as selfish.

The safety of the community was the most important thing, Filipaina said.

"If you do breach the rules and go to a party and get infected, you take that home with you.

"We're not in level 2 yet."

Chambers said he wasn't surprised by the number of breaches in Counties Manukau and believed it was "representative of the population".

"It's disappointing when we come across breaches, it's letting us all down. This is not the time to get complacent, we have too much to lose."