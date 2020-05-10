Coronavirus update: Two new cases, no deaths

These are the key rules to know about life at Covid-19 alert level 2.

Two new cases of coronavirus have been reported in New Zealand on Sunday, but no deaths, the Ministry of Health says.

One case is linked to the St Margaret’s hospital and rest home in Auckland and the other is a person who has travelled back from overseas.

The two new cases brings New Zealand's combined total of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases to 1,494.

On Sunday, the Ministry said there were two people in hospital with the virus — one each in Middlemore and North Shore hospitals. Neither was in intensive care.

There was also one more case reported in the Ruby Princess cruise ship cluster, centred in Hawke's Bay, after a previous case was linked. There are now 24 coronavirus cases in New Zealand linked to the cruise ship and hundreds in Australia.

Of the 16 significant clusters countrywide, four are now closed.

In a statement, the Ministry said the new cases showed Covid-19 was a "tricky virus" and will exploit any opportunity to infiltrate our communities.

It comes after two new cases were reported on Saturday and a week of daily reports of new cases in the low single digits.

On Monday, the government will announce whether New Zealand will exit level three on Wednesday and enter level two, bringing a significant loosening of the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

