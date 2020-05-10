Coronavirus: Auckland expert says antibody Covid-19 testing needed in level 2

Community coronavirus testing has been undertaken across the country throughout the lockdown (file photo).

Antibody testing is "necessary" when the country enters alert level 2, to understand how much the disease might lurk undetected, a health expert says.

Auckland-based epidemiologist Simon Thornley said the most important information under level 2 was not “cases” of people ill with the virus, but the number of people who had the virus and recovered.

"The current Covid-19 test only detects if the virus is currently in the body. Serology is a test of a person’s immune response to the virus, which persists long after the virus has disappeared," Thornley said.

"This test gives important information about who in the community has recovered from infection and is thus unlikely to get the infection and pass it on to others."

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Can you get Covid-19 twice?

* Coronavirus: Ministry of Health clampdown on Covid-19 antibody tests likely

* Coronavirus: Scientists at odds after study finds antibody anomaly



“We can assess the spread of the virus with accuracy using antibody tests. The nation needs to know how widespread the virus is, so we can work out what precautions will work and are reasonable to ask of people.”

Thornley is part of the Covid19 Plan B group, a group of epidemiologists which advocate for a "balanced response" to Covid-19.

Antibody tests were generally not used to diagnose the infection since there could be a delay of one or two weeks from the time of infectiousness with the virus to the time that antibodies are generated by the body, Thornley said.

Some scientists have been wary of antibody tests because some have been wildly inaccurate. An analysis of 14 tests by 50 scientists found only three were consistently reliable.

Drug maker Roche this week released a test it claimed would produce no false negative results and was 99.8 per cent accurate at identifying people who had no antibodies, meaning it would produce two false positives in 1000 tests.

Otago University McAuley professor of International Health, Philip Hill, earlier told Stuff accuracy problems would be amplified in places such as New Zealand where the disease was not thought to be widespread.

A test would need to be about 99 per cent accurate to prevent false positives skewing the results. The "point of care" tests resembling pregnancy tests were not fit for New Zealand use, he said.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker believed antibody testing would be a waste of time and resources.

While it was useful in countries where the disease had been rampant, in places such as New Zealand where a "vanishingly small" proportion of the population had been exposed, false positives would probably exceed real positive cases, he said.