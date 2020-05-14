Relieved frontline health workers thank Kiwis for obeying lockdown
Relieved medical workers have turned the table on Kiwis, thanking them for obeying the lockdown and averting a ''medical apocalypse''.
A range of frontline staff, including doctors, nurses, specialists and paramedics, sent dozens of video messages to TVNZ to form a collective ''thank you''.
It's a reversal of the ''thanks'' the Kiwi public have been giving them the past couple of months, when the threat of Covid-19 forced New Zealand into a level four lockdown in March.
New Zealand's level four and three lockdowns quashed the Covid-19 curve, and ensured the country's health system wasn't swamped by infected patients, as seen in various other countries.
"You've made the pressure here, especially in ICU, so much easier. Great job,'' one medical worker said in a video message.
Two Auckland anaesthetists came up with the idea to thank the public, and it quickly grew wings.
"This has averted a medical apocalypse that we have seen in overseas countries,” Dr Minehan told TVNZ.
Covid-19 has killed more than 1000 health workers in 64 countries.
Dr Nathan Kershaw, an anaesthetist from Canterbury, told 1 News earlier this month how frightened he and his colleagues were of scenes seen overseas striking here.
''We were terrified. It felt like war was coming and no-one was listening to us.''
New Zealand has reported no new cases of the coronavirus the past two days, and on Thursday entered alert level two.
