Coronavirus NZ podcast: What does the chief say? Extended interview with PM’s chief science advisor

Coronavirus NZ is a podcast, hosted by Stuff's Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham, looking at the Covid-19 pandemic from a Kiwi perspective.

In today's episode: Professor Juliet Gerrard has the ear of the Prime Minister when it comes to science — that’s her job: chief science advisor.

She’s been monitoring the virus since early January, and comparing notes with top government scientists from around the globe.

In this extended interview, she talks about the view from inside the government’s Covid-19 machine, what it’s like when scientists become more high-profile than All Blacks — and reveals her lockdown baking habits.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Chief Science Advisor to the Prime Minister, Professor Juliet Gerrard, and the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

