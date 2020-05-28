Coronavirus: NZ could be declared free of Covid-19 in 21 days, expert says

For the sixth consecutive day, there are no new coronavirus cases in New Zealand.

New Zealand could be declared coronavirus-free in 21 days and with so few known active cases left, may have already eliminated the disease, an epidemic scholar says.

Pinpointing an elimination or "epidemic extinction" date carries potential consequences for New Zealand's economy, foreign relations, and travel restrictions.

The onset date of the most recent active case's symptoms was a key factor in knowing when elimination could be achieved, epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker​ said on Thursday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Coronavirus lockdowns triggered a huge economic downturn, such as in Auckland CBD.

That date differed from the date a person returned positive test results, Baker said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Expert says it may be a decade before NZ can stop isolating arrivals

* Coronavirus: We may well be able to eliminate coronavirus, but we'll probably never eradicate it. Here's the difference

* Coronavirus: New Zealand is one day too slow on 'critical' tracing marker



As of 1pm Thursday, only eight active cases were reported in New Zealand.

Waikato-Times Michael Baker and four others have published new modelling posing questions about how and when our borders might re-open.

Baker​, from the University of Otago, told Stuff it was very likely New Zealand was close to eliminating Covid-19 and may have done so already.

Baker said New Zealand might've reached the point where the latest active case was infected so long ago, it was not realistic for that person to infect anybody else.

He understood the Government already had the data identifying the most recent active case's onset date.

The Ministry of Health defines anybody whose onset date was 10 days prior as having "recovered".

A study from Taiwan found nobody was infected through contact more than five days after somebody showed symptoms.

AP A study from Taiwan suggested nobody was infected through contact more than five days after somebody showed symptoms. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

The Taiwan study suggested contact tracers start investigations four days before symptoms showed.

Baker and the four other experts outlined scenarios that could speed up or impede the country's ability to declare itself free of coronavirus.

The five researchers said Government transparency on health data, high testing rates and co-operation with Australia would be needed to achieve certainty on elimination.

The Otago study outlined multiple scenarios. At minimum, it would take 27 to 33 days of no new detected cases for the country to reach one definition of epidemic extinction.

With no new cases since May 22, the country could be declared free of the virus by June 18 with 95 per cent probability, according to the study's definitions.

Getty-Images The point at which "epidemic extinction" is reached could have major influence on re-opening the border with Australia.

But for a 99 per cent probability of epidemic extinction, the equivalent time period was up to 44 days.

If a new case were to be announced on May 29, and the higher level of certainty desired, "epidemic extinction" might not be declared until July 14.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment about onset dates and what definitions it favoured for declaring the country free of coronavirus.

Baker, Professor Nick Wilson, Dr Matthew Parry, Dr Ayesha Verrall, and Professor Martin Eichner​ said Taiwan and Iceland were approaching elimination.

Kevin Stent - Pool/Getty-Images Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield shows an example of a scan for a new Tracer app.

And the Otago experts said when New Zealand achieved Covid-19 elimination status, it could potentially phase out nearly all restrictive disease control measures.

The five authors said quarantine-free travel might start with other Covid-free island jurisdictions for whom New Zealand was the major or sole air-traffic transit hub.

Such countries included Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, and Niue.

And Taiwan, which might declare elimination status before Australia, could also be a candidate, the Otago scholars said.

High levels of testing for people with coughs, fever, and respiratory ailments would be needed, the researchers added.

The Otago modelling relied on virus reproduction levels being suppressed, at rates as low as 0.5.

That rate equated to two sick people only infecting one other person on average.

The five authors said an official definition of elimination should ideally be done in conjunction with Australian health authorities.

The Otago researchers said the Ministry of Health should publish far more details about Covid-19 cases so the public, media and researchers could monitor progress towards achieving elimination.