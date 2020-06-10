Covid-19: Cook Islands' plea to NZ: ‘We are family, family support each other’

Aitutaki is home to approximately 1800 people and what many regard as the world’s most-beautiful lagoon.

New Zealand Government’s travel bans serve as an effective blockade on the Cook Islands economy. Now business leaders are calling for them to be lifted. Katrina Tanirau of Cook Islands News reports.

In 1996, following an economic crisis where Cook Islands was in huge deficit and on the brink of bankruptcy, thousands of Cook Islanders packed up and moved to New Zealand in search of employment.

Private Sector Taskforce chair Fletcher Melvin warns there is a real risk of history repeating, if the New Zealand Government doesn’t prioritise a travel bubble between the two countries, lift border restrictions from June 19 and ease unnecessary quarantine requirements.

JONATHAN MILNE/COOKISLANDSNEWS.COM The Rarotongan resort owner Tata Crocombe, left, and Cook Islands Private Sector Taskforce chairman Fletcher Melvin are pleading for trade, not aid.

He has sent a message to the New Zealand government, through that country’s newspapers, media websites and TV news.

READ MORE:

* Sun, sand and uncertainty: the promise and peril of a Pacific tourism bubble

* Why New Zealand should make a trans-Pacific travel bubble a priority

* Coronavirus: NZ talking to 'early movers' group of countries including Greece and Norway - but travel is not the focus

* Covid-19: Why a trans-Tasman travel bubble makes sense for Australia and NZ

* Coronavirus: Cook Islands quarantine in Auckland contravenes NZ travel laws

* PM Jacinda Ardern announces pension portability for Cook Islanders, Tokeulauns and Niueans



“The hard truth is that if this drags on much longer, we’ll be coming to you for help one way or the other,” he told them. “Our community wants a hand, not a hand-out – we’d much rather have New Zealand tourism dollars than its aid money.”

“There’s a big concern that we’ll see a repeat of our 1996 economic collapse. That creates a whole set of new problems for both countries to deal with.”

COOKISLANDSNEWS.COM Air New Zealand says it will resume more regular flights between Auckland and Rarotonga, if there is the tourism demand

Melvin said Cook Islands’ economy depended on New Zealand tourism, and without it the realm country’s economic outlook was severely challenged – echoing comments made by Prime Minister Henry Puna last week.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her deputy Winston Peters have confirmed their priority is a trans-Tasman travel bubble, which Ardern says is more economically beneficial to New Zealand.

A timeline is yet to be established as there are still a number of active Covid-19 cases in Australia.

Cook Islands Deputy Prime Minister Mark Brown said during a conversation with Peters, his New Zealand counterpart had reiterated that the New Zealand priority is to facilitate a trans-Tasman bubble.

But Brown was confident the New Zealand Government was taking their request for inclusion into serious consideration.

“I can also understand New Zealand’s caution at protecting our country from any risk of Covid-19 infection,” Brown said.

supplied Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna, pictured with his wife (file photo).

It was absolutely vital the tourism industry was kick-started as soon as practicable, he said.

“We have started the ball rolling with our own people being able to return from New Zealand from June 19 without having to quarantine,” he said.

“We are confident in the New Zealand systems and our own measures to begin travels between our two countries. We are hoping New Zealand will reciprocate and also allow travellers from Rarotonga to New Zealand without having to quarantine.”

Ideally, the deputy prime minister said, July would be a great target to look at lifting restrictions.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark has also thrown her support behind a travel bubble, saying there needed to be consideration of how Pacific inclusion in a travel bubble would work.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Helen Clark says Western nations have not covered themselves in glory in their response to Covid-19. The former prime minister supports a Pacific travel bubble. (File photo).

“Tourism accounts for a significant proportion of GDP in a number of Pacific nations,” Clark said.

The Cook Islands had not had a single Covid-19 case and with New Zealand successfully stamping out the virus, she said, so it should now be possible to open up safe travel between the two countries.

A recent survey revealed Cook Islands businesses were projecting a 90 per cent drop in revenue from the economic impact of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

supplied Seeing Rarotonga by scooter.

And every day the country’s borders remain shut deepens the economic crisis and the social fall out as businesses close and people lose their livelihoods, Melvin said.

“New Zealand and Cook Islands aren’t just neighbours, we’re family – that’s why Kiwis love coming here. Cook Islands is a Realm country, our people are citizens of New Zealand, we travel on New Zealand passports, our currency is New Zealand dollars,” he said.

“Family support each other in times of need.”

Cook Islands News