Coronavirus: Man arrested, charged with 'threatening' staff at isolation hotel

The Naumi Hotel, where a man in managed isolation allegedly threatened staff.

A man in managed isolation has been arrested and charged with allegedly verbally abusing staff at a south Auckland hotel.

Stuff understands the incident happened at the Naumi Hotel in Māngere.

Auckland police superintendent Steve Kehoe said a 21-year-old man was taken to the Counties Manukau Police Custody Unit on Monday night and will appear in the Manukau District Court on Tuesday to face a charge of “speaking threateningly”.

“Appropriate safety procedures have been put in place and every precaution is being taken,” Kehoe said.

The alleged confrontation follows several incidents involving people in managed isolation, resulting in police action, during the past week.

Martin James McVicar, 52, appeared before community magistrate Robyn Paterson in Hamilton District Court on Friday afternoon, accused of cutting his way out of a Hamilton isolation facility and visiting a liquor shop.

A 32-year-old man, who has tested positive for Covid-19, will be charged with absconding from Stamford Plaza isolation facility in Auckland to go to a Countdown supermarket on Monday.

CCTV videos showed he accessed free wi-fi outside a store on his way back to the hotel and made a phone call that lasted for about 22 minutes.

A woman who allegedly absconded from managed isolation Auckland's Pullman Hotel has been charged for breaching isolation on Sunday.

She is expected to appear at the Auckland District Court once she has completed her managed isolation obligations, facing a charge of breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.