Coronavirus: The world's next Covid-19 hotspot is emerging close by

Most south-east Asian countries have successfully flattened their coronavirus infection rates, but Indonesia is losing its battle with Covid-19.

Indonesia is now poised on the edge of nasty precipice, with the national government showing few signs it is willing to take the tough decisions needed to clamp down on rapidly growing infection rates.

While the world's attention is focused on the United States, India, Russia and Brazil, which are recording daily infection rates in the tens of thousands, Indonesia is currently flying under the radar.

But for eight of the last 10 days, it has recorded more than a 1000 new infections each day (and just under 1000 on the other two days) and epidemiologists are concerned the number of cases could pass 60,000 (it's currently 42,762) in the next two weeks.

Far more concerning are the alarmingly low testing rates and the proportionally high death rates.

The Worldometer website ranks Russia 18th in the world for conducting 107,445 test per 1 million people. The United States is 27th, with 80,750 tests per 1 million people, Brazil is 108th with 11,302 tests per million and India is 138th with 4530 tests per one million people.

Indonesia is languishing in 163rd spot, conducting just 2123 tests per one million people.

Achmad Ibrahim/AP Health workers take nasal swab samples during a public testing for the new coronavirus conducted in Jakarta, Indonesia.

On Thursday, it recorded 1331 new infections from just 10,381 people tested – that's an infection rate of nearly 13 per cent.

But the world's fourth most populous country, home to nearly 270 million people, has only recently cracked 10,000 people tested per day. That's about the same testing capacity as the states of New South Wales (7.5 million people) and Victoria (6.3 million people).

Officially, 2339 people have died across Indonesia but Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan believes that more people than that died of the virus just in his city in March and April alone. Jakarta, the capital, has a population of 10 million.

Dita Alangkara/AP A keeper wearing protective face mask feeds giraffes at Ragunan Zoo prior to its reopening this weekend after weeks of closure due to the large-scale restrictions imposed to help curb the new coronavirus outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Despite the clear upward trend in infection rates, much of the country has begun to relax restrictions. Public transport, flights, shopping centres, churches and mosques are all beginning to re-open in cities including in the capital, though there at least infection rates appear to be slowing.

The holiday island of Bali recorded 66 cases on Thursday, a new daily record, but officials are considering welcoming tourists back from China, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

The economic imperative to revive tourism – the downturn has smashed people's livelihoods –appears to be driving this idea and the broader push to reopen the economy.

Achmad Ibrahim/AP Workers in protective suits carry the coffin of a suspected victim of COVID-19 during a burial at Pondok Ranggon cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Even more concerning is the number of children who have died of the virus. Reuters recently reported that hundreds of children were believed to have died from Covid-19.

Officially, the death toll for people under 18 is 28 but another 380 deceased children had been classified as "patients under monitoring" – meaning they displayed the symptoms of the virus but had not been tested.

Almost from the get-go, Indonesia's government has handled this pandemic poorly.

The Indonesian government's coronavirus response has been dreadful. Early on the Health Minister declared that the power of prayer would protect the country.

Then President Joko Widodo admitted information had been withheld from the public to avoid causing alarm. Then there were much-delayed lockdowns, an on-again off-again ban on people travelling home during major religious holidays, poor testing rates and now the easing of restrictions as case numbers rise.

It took until March 2 for the government to even admit to its first case despite overwhelming early evidence to contrary.

The government now has two choices: take much stronger steps to stop the spread of the disease, including ramping up testing and reimposing lockdowns, or keep bumbling along at the cost of lives.