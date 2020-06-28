Coronavirus: Life in a high-security quarantine facility in New Zealand

A Kiwi woman staying at one of Auckland's quarantine facilities says she couldn't fault the process and is just grateful to be safe in New Zealand.

Megan Oliver, 22, and partner Ana Santos, 30, both lost their jobs in the hospitality industry in London due to the economic fallout caused by coronavirus.

"Things weren't very good in the UK," Oliver told Stuff.

The pair endured an anxious two-and-a-half month waiting game before they were approved to enter New Zealand, as Santos, who is a citizen of Brazil, had to apply for an exemption as Oliver's partner.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Jet Park Hotel is a quarantine facility used for people with Covid-19 symptoms.

The New Zealand borders are currently closed to non-citizens, however partners of citizens may be allowed in if they can demonstrate they live together and are in "a genuine and stable relationship", according to Immigration NZ.

Approval for the pair to enter New Zealand was granted within two weeks, however it took 60 days for the Australian government to grant them a transit visa, which was problematic as a condition of Santos' approval to enter New Zealand meant she must have arrived with Oliver within two months.

The couple arrived in New Zealand at 6pm on June 18, just six hours before Santos' deadline.

"We were extremely frustrated and both very anxious," Oliver said, noting that to see flight attendants wearing hazmat suits reiterated the seriousness of the pandemic.

Megan Oliver/Supplied Megan Oliver and partner Ana Santos are grateful to be in New Zealand - "the safest place to be".

"That was the first thing that go me. It was the first time I felt quite shaken."

They've since settled in at Auckland's Jet Park Hotel - a high-security quarantine facility used for symptomatic arrivals - for their mandatory two-week quarantine.

Neither Oliver or Santos have symptoms of coronavirus and both tested negative on day three, however they were considered high-risk due to the virus's firm grip on the UK.

Oliver had nothing but praise for the quarantine experience so far.

"We're really well looked after."

Megan Oliver/Supplied Both Oliver and Santos tested negative for Covid-19 on day three of they stay at the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility.

Each day, the pair wake up to a contactless breakfast delivery, followed by visit from a nurse to check their temperature, heart rate, oxygen levels and for fever or a cough.

They then divide their time between watching television or going for a walk in a designated area, all while maintaining a two-metre distance from fellow travellers under careful watch by security.

"We're never out there on our own, we're always being watched by someone.

"From what I'm experiencing here, they're doing an amazing job. They're here for anything we need."

Oliver, a travel Youtuber, has also used the time to sift through footage from their travels around Europe, and plans to make a video documenting the quarantine experience.

Upon their release from quarantine, the pair plan to stay with Oliver's parents in Christchurch until the pandemic "blows over".

Despite coronavirus putting them in "a real sticky situation", Oliver said she's grateful to be home.

"We're just really lucky to be here. New Zealand is the safest place to be, to be close to family."