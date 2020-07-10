Minister refuses to rule out using ankle bracelets for isolation hotel guests

Minister Megan Woods talks about the timings of police and government interactions with the Countdown supermarket visited by man who absconded from isolation.

After disruptive breaches at New Zealand’s managed isolation hotels, the Government is considering security enhancements including possible ankle bracelets for guests.

And the Police Association​ said the presence of cops at a Hamilton hotel, where the most recent known breach happened, showed a few police couldn’t be expected to secure a large hotel perimeter.

Asked if he was looking at electronic bracelets for people in quarantine facilities, Minister of Health Chris Hipkins​ on Friday said the Government was exploring a variety of different monitoring arrangements.

Christel Yardley A man absconded from the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton on Thursday night, even though police were present.

He would not rule out electronic bracelets specifically and said an announcement on precise security enhancements would be made “in due course”.

Professor Nick Wilson​, a University of Otago​ public health expert, suggested in April electronic bracelets could help ensure new arrivals stuck to the rules.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Countdown supermarket on Auckland’s Victoria St West was shut to the public on Wednesday after a man returning from India escaped from the Stamford Plaza and went shopping.

Queenstown man Martin James McVicar, 52, allegedly absconded from Hamilton’s Distinction Hotel on Thursday.

The hotel in Te Rapa only started housing New Zealanders arriving from overseas last week.

McVicar was charged with intentionally failing to comply with a Covid-19 Public Health Response Act order, and of damaging a 52-inch television belonging to the Distinction Hotel.

Two days earlier, a guest at Auckland’s Stamford Plaza escaped and went for a 70-minute jaunt around the CBD, forcing the closure on Wednesday of an inner-city Countdown supermarket.

He tested positive for Covid-19 the next day, was sent to the Jet Park hotel, and was also expected to be charged.

Hipkins said everyone leaving an MIQ (managed isolation or quarantine) facility needed a health assessment before leaving.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images Chris Hipkins, the new Minister of Health, said discussions are underway on how to enhance security at MIQ hotels (File photo).

He was responding to Act party leader David Seymour’s​ claims the Government had to start profiling travellers according to their risk of absconding from MIQ facilities.

Hipkins understood “enhanced security arrangements” were already in place for deportees.

The minister said in the past 24 hours he’d also heard about retired cops offering to help at MIQ hotels.

Police Association​ president Chris Cahill​ earlier this week said deploying cops to isolation hotels was akin to “babysitting” and drew staff away from crucial frontline duties.

Cahill on Friday told Stuff the Hamilton incident meant a risk now existed under-resourced police would be blamed for breaches.

“People will now be under the false impression that one or two officers can secure the site.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Police Association president Chris Cahill said a police presence at MIQ centres might make people feel good, but did not always match demands of securing the sites.

He said the feel-good factor of having cops visible at hotels did not necessarily match demands of actually securing the sites.

He said other agencies, such as the Defence Force or Customs, should take on more patrolling and monitoring duties at MIQ hotels.

A spokesman for the Covid-19 national response team late last month said the number of Defence Force personnel at managed isolation facilities in Auckland had already increased from 36 to 72.

Cahill said it was disingenuous to suggest non-police staff who lacked powers to detain could not persuade would-be absconders from escaping.

“I don’t believe that these people, if they’d been stopped ... would have actually continued to break the law. One of them says he just went for a walk.”

Ryan Anderson The Stamford Plaza Hotel in Auckland, where a breach on Tuesday triggered installation of high fences and mandatory police deployments.

Cahill did not support having guests routinely wear ankle bracelets.

He said most returnees followed managed isolation rules and were also law-abiding New Zealanders returning home.

He expected some deportees were already subject to additional restrictions, so slightly more justification might exist for requiring deportees to wear bracelets.

He said retired cops who wanted to help out at MIQ centres could be useful.

“It’s not a totally leftfield idea. They’d probably need to be sworn in to the [role] of what we call an authorised officer.”

Authorised officers have limited powers and can't make arrests, but can help with other duties.

Cahill said ex-cops had also offered to help out with security and related tasks after last year’s Christchurch mosque shootings.