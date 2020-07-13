Coronavirus: No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on Monday

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report on Monday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

There were also no new recovered cases, so the number of active cases of the illness in this country remained at 25. None of those needed hospital-level care.

It was now 73 days since the last case of Covid-19 acquired locally from an unknown source, Bloomfield said.

On Sunday, the country had one new case of Covid-19; a woman in her 20s who returned from Rome, via Doha and Sydney on July 4.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Security guards on patrol outside Stamford Plaza in Auckland.

She has been in managed isolation at the Christchurch Commodore Airport Hotel, and is now in quarantine.

This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand to 1544.

1 NEWS The latest breakout occurred at the Waipuna Hotel in Auckland.

On Saturday, an international arrival in his 60s was the latest person to escape a managed isolation facility.

He climbed out of a window he had broken at Auckland’s Waipuna Hotel late on Friday.

He was the fourth person to leave their border hotel without permission in just over a week.