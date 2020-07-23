Coronavirus: Victoria records another 403 Covid-19 cases and five more deaths

Victoria has recorded 403 coronavirus cases and five further deaths over the past 24 hours, including a man in his 50s.

Of the Australian state's total number, 69 cases are linked to known outbreaks and 334 are being investigated.

More than 27,000 tests were conducted on Wednesday. The state’s death toll has risen to 49.

James Ross/AAP via AP People walking through the central business district in Melbourne, Victoria, the heart of Australia’s Covid-19 outbreak.

On Thursday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said that a man in his 50s had died, and a man and woman in their 70s has passed away. A man in his 80s and a man in his 90s also died, he said.

Three of the deaths were connected to aged care homes. There are 201 people in hospital with Covid-19, four less than on Wednesday, and 40 in intensive care.

The reimposed lockdown for Melbourne and Mitchell Shire came into effect on Thursday, July 9 – slightly more than two weeks ago.

Health authorities have said it would take two weeks or more for the effects of the strict measures to take hold due to the virus’ incubation period and time lag from receiving test results.

Of the new cases, 13 are people in regional Victoria.

“On a number of occasions talked about the prospect of easing restrictions in regional Victoria at an appropriate time. We simply won't have that option available to us unless we continue to say those numbers, lower,” Andrews said.

Premier said key metric moving in a positive direction

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews wearing a mask in public, a mandatory requirement in Melbourne.

Andrews revealed a key metric of the intensity of the virus’ spread had dropped.

He said the reproduction (R) rate had recently dropped to about one, meaning each infected person, on average, was infecting one other person.

He said Victorians doing the little things right, like isolating when needed, and gradual improvements in the government’s public health response, would contribute to driving the R number below one and stifling the spread.

“If the [R number], so the number of people that a positive case infects, stays at one, then we will see stable numbers, but we will not see falling numbers,” he said. “If, however ... only every second person is infected … then we will see our numbers come down ... again and again.

''That's what we have to get to.”

New $300 payment for casual workers to isolate after tests

Workers without sick leave will be entitled to a AU$300 (NZ$321.35) government payment allowing them to stay home from work after they get tested without being financially worse off.

On Wednesday, Andrews revealed the majority of Victorians were not isolating after being tested, a problem driven largely by casual workers without paid leave entitlements.

“I'm announcing that via the coronavirus hotline, a payment of AU$300 (NZ$321.35) will be available to anybody who has taken a test, and then needs to isolate … [who] is in work, but does not have sick leave they can fall back on,” he said. “This will be as quick a process as we can possibly make it. It'll be a relatively simple and easy process.

''It essentially requires you, for instance, to provide a payslip."

If a payslip cannot be provided, a statutory declaration will suffice, he said. If a person tests positive and needs to quarantine for two weeks, they will be eligible for the government’s AU$1500 (NZ$1606.74) hardship payment.