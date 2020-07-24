'Tired and heartbroken': Hundreds consider flying out of NZ to bring in family

Wendy Harnett has been reunited with her husband, Koji Arihisa, after flying to Japan to get him.

More than 300 people are considering flying out of New Zealand to return with their partners stuck abroad.

Foreign nationals who are partners or family of New Zealand citizens have few options under the strict Covid-19 restrictions currently at the border.

The processing of off-shore visa applications has been halted since March.

But under immigration rules, the partners, dependent children or legal guardians of New Zealand citizens or residents are allowed to enter the country if they are entering with a New Zealander.

Radio Tarana Former Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway discusses immigration issues affecting the migrant community amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wellington woman Wendy Harnett flew to Japan after numerous unsuccessful applications for her husband, Koji Arihisa, to travel to New Zealand.

He was granted entry after they reunited in Japan.

Hundreds of others now say they’re considering taking advantage of the rule.

They are members of a Facebook group for Kiwi citizens or permanent residents, and their partners applying for New Zealand travel exemptions.

The group, which has more than 1000 members, this week sent a petition to the prime minister, ministers and MPs calling for the recognition of the current separation of families as a critical reason to travel to New Zealand.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wendy Harnett was separated from her husband Koji, who was stuck in Tokyo waiting for his residency visa.

They also called for a resumption of the processing of offshore partnership visa applications.

An email from the group highlighted the risk of contracting Covid-19 for those travelling to escort their partners, as well as the financial burden on the government for quarantine costs.

A post on the Facebook page specifically for those considering flying overseas to bring back their partners said: “Including flight tickets, accommodation, food, potential quarantine costs, it is estimated to cost around $10,000-plus per couple.

“Not to mention costs to local businesses for time off work for a month. Wouldn’t this money be much better spent on the local economy and tourism businesses?”

The petition asked for more transparency related to this issue, as well as an understanding for the impact on well-being.

“We believe that a close and loving family unit is foundational to the health and wellbeing of every citizen and permanent resident of our nation.

“We are tired and heartbroken of hollow words of sympathy that are not backed up by action or justified in any way.”