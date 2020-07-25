Mum who escaped coronavirus isolation: 'I wanted to give my children closure'

The Distinction Hotel, where a family of five escaped on Friday night.

The teenager who escaped a Hamilton coronavirus isolation facility managed to spend a few hours with his father’s body in Auckland before handing himself in to police, his mother says.

The family of five – a woman, 37, and her children aged 18, 17, 16 and 12 – absconded from the Distinction Hotel on Garnett Ave on Friday evening. None can be named for legal reasons.

They had flown over from Brisbane after the children’s father suffered a stroke and died on July 20.

Four of the family members, including the mother, were swiftly captured after leaving the facility on Friday night, but the 17-year-old, a boy, made it to Auckland.

The teenager was able to spend between three and four hours with his father’s body before he negotiated with police and was detained about 4.40am on Saturday, his mother told Stuff.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Police stationed outside the Distinction Hotel in Te Rapa, Hamilton as the manhunt was under way on Friday night.

She said the children had watched their father take his last breaths on a video call after hearing of his stroke.

Air New Zealand arranged a compassionate flight for the family from Brisbane to Auckland on July 21.

All up, airfares there and back cost them $9000, a Gofundme page set up by one of the daughters said.

They had been hoping to view their loved one’s body before the burial on Saturday.

Upon arrival, the mother told immigration staff that they intended to apply for an exemption to see her children's father in Auckland.

However, police insisted they get on the bus to go to an isolation facility in Hamilton, she said.

The mother tried to stall the bus so she could make enquiries with the Ministry of Health, but she was informed that compassionate exemptions had been suspended.

1 NEWS It will only be granted under “exceptional circumstances”, officials say.

Once at the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton, she was told they could apply for compassionate exemption after midnight on Thursday, she said.

“There was some hope there.”

But on Friday, the mother was informed the Ministry of Health had declined her application as their “circumstances were not exceptional”.

The mother said the children were in tears over the decision.

“That was the breaking point for us. We actually couldn't believe that's the words they used.

“If that reason isn’t exceptional enough, what other reasons are they looking at? This is [the] children's father's funeral.

“His children were the most important thing to him.”

The mother scrambled to create a new plan and eventually organised with hotel staff, police and Defence Force security staff for the man’s body to be taken to an empty facility nearby where the family could view the body for one hour, she said.

However, the plan was dependent on approval from the Ministry of Health, which kept pushing back the time it promised to give her an answer by, she said.

“I was running out of time. If I’ve got all these people backing the plan, and we’ve tested negative for Covid-19. Why haven’t I got an answer?”

By 6.40pm, she had made the decision to escape through a window with her children.

“There is security on the windows, I used a utensil [a fork] to pop the locks off and I was able to open the window.”

She then helped her children out the window and over a fence and ran.

Te Ao Special exemption have been granted to seven people for early leave from isolation since the government reopened the application process.

“I just saw the moment that it was time to leave and I took that moment.”

The mother had arranged for someone to collect them, but she and three of her children were arrested before they could meet.

She claimed she had followed Covid-19 safety precautions and that they were all wearing masks during the escape.

The 37-year-old mother appeared at the Hamilton Youth Court charged with breaching the Coronavirus Health Act notice on Saturday morning. The three teenagers were also charged.

All appeared in front of Judge Noel Cocurullo, who said that New Zealanders were “sick and tired” of quarantine breaches.

“The New Zealand public would be gutted at your behaviour,” he told the family.

“You know the rules required of you coming into the country. It’s most important you comply with the rules.”

The mother told Stuff she appreciated that it was a “serious matter”, but she hadn’t escaped with disrespectful intentions as others had done, such as to visit a liquor store.

“I was doing what any other mother would have done for their children.

“The lasting effect it would have on them if they didn’t get to say their goodbyes. That was my drive for this. I wanted to give my children closure.”