Coronavirus: China reports 101 new Covid-19 infections in highest daily increase in weeks

China has reported more than 100 new cases of Covid-19 as the country continues to battle an outbreak in Xinjiang.

The 101 new cases confirmed on Wednesday was China's highest daily increase in weeks. The northwestern region of Xinjiang accounted for 89, with another eight in the northeastern province of Liaoning and one in Beijing. Another three cases were brought from outside the country by returning Chinese citizens.

Outside Xinjiang, the virus has been largely contained in mainland China with the death toll from Covid-19 remaining at 4,634 among 84,060 cases registered since the pandemic first emerged from the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Andy Wong/AP A man wearing a face mask walks by an advertising board displaying the words "Time" in Beijing. China reported more than 100 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Hospitals are treating 482 people for the disease, with another 274 in isolation while being monitored for showing signs of infection or for having tested positive for the virus without displaying symptoms.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Second test requested for patient who flew from NZ to Korea

* Covid-19: New restrictions coming for Victoria, Australia's hot spot

* Coronavirus: South Korea reports an alarming spike in cases as millions of children return to school



Xinjiang's outbreak has centred on the region's capital and largest city of Urumqi, where authorities have isolated some communities, restricted public transport and ordered widespread testing.

Meanwhile, as Japan battles a surge in coronavirus cases, some areas may be running out of isolation facilities to monitor infected people.

The health ministry has reported 981 new cases and three more deaths from Covid-19, raising the cumulative toll to 1,000 people. Most of the new cases were domestic, while 13 were found at airports from incoming flights, it said.

Chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga acknowledged some areas may be running out of room at places like hotels, where infected people can be housed and monitored away from other people and prevent the spread of the virus.

The national government stood ready to help regional governments to make sure people can stay in such facilities, Suga said on Wednesday.

Eugene Hoshiko/AP Japan is still experiencing a surge in infections.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea reported 48 additional cases, maintaining a small rise in new infections.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said the additional figures took the country's total to 14,251 with 300 deaths. Fourteen of the new patients were locally infected while the other 34 came from overseas.

South Korea has been reporting roughly 20-60 new cases every day since it eased its strict social distancing rules in early May.