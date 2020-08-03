In pictures: Melbourne's streets go quiet in lockdown

Melbourne's Sandridge Bridge. On a typical pre-pandemic day (which is when this photo was taken), about 1300 people would cross the Yarra River during the 8am to 9am peak. On Monday its sensors tracked just six people walking from one side to the other.

If you imagine the entire city of Melbourne as a Covid-19 patient, then it has now been placed in intensive care.

A state of disaster has been declared. Police were from Sunday ordered to stop and question anyone caught outside their homes after 8pm. Kids won’t be going to school. More businesses will be shut in an economy already bedridden by the virus and rolling restrictions.

Photos have captured the streets of Australia’s second-largest city as they’ve gone quiet.

Breakfast Melbourne has been put under strict curfew for at least six weeks.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Will Victoria's harsher lockdown work?

* Victoria records 671 new cases of coronavirus, as state introduces tougher lockdown restrictions

* Ten arrested, police officer injured in Melbourne anti-lockdown protest



Victoria’s health authorities have lost control of the disease. This much is clear from 760 active cases confirmed in which those responsible for tracking this virus have no idea how people were infected.

The state’s premier, Daniel Andrews, says contact tracing, the state’s front-line response to the second surge, has been overwhelmed by the volume of cases.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images The intersection of Flinders and Swanston Streets after the curfew was imposed on Sunday.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton, says the public response is also infected with complacency and fatigue.

Too many people ignoring stay-at-home directives and quarantine requirements have prompted him to pull out the big guns.

Central Melbourne, a normally thriving, 24-hour city, last year contributed $A100 billion ($NZ107 billion) to the Australian economy.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images An 8pm to 5am curfew has been introduced in Melbourne, usually a 24-hour city.

The expected forced closure of non-essential retail and more businesses is intended to give people fewer reasons to come into town and police will question and potentially fine them if they are caught more than five kilometres away from home. The curfew will make Melbourne a ghost town for weeks.

Capp said the city’s economic rebuild will be difficult and the hit to Melbourne’s psyche profound.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Many across the city are in shock, others in shocked, others will quietly despair.

"The fragility and vulnerability of our economy to a global pandemic has been shocking as well," she said.

Georgie Harman, the chief executive of Beyond Blue, said more Victorians would feel irritable and exhausted as the weeks drag on towards an uncertain spring.

"The thing we have seen consistently since the pandemic hit is that it is really wearing on people," she said.

"It is wearing on people who have a pre-existing mental health issue, but it is also affecting many people for the first time, who are really starting to struggle with the anxiety and fear about the virus and a general sense of low mood and exhaustion and uncertainty about the future.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Victorian Police began patrols at 8pm as the curfew kicked in on Sunday.

"As human beings we are hard-wired for certainty. A lot of that control has been taken away from us."

"There is some shock and awe here," he said.

Some Victorians will be shocked. Others angry. Many will quietly despair.

It is six months since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in Melbourne. Sunday’s announcements and those to follow on Monday will test the resilience of our society and economy in ways we haven’t experienced before.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Sydney Road in Brunswick following the curfew.

"It has already been devastating, it has already been a hard slog," Melbourne lord mayor Sally Capp told The Age after the first tranche of stage four restrictions was detailed.

"Our reputation, everything we are known for as a city where people come together, that sense of who we are, our personality, our character, all of those things are at risk at the moment."

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt described Sunday as one of hardest days in Victoria’s history.

He said the measures were "regrettably necessary" and it was understandable for people to feel anxious or depressed.

"The news of an extended lockdown, the news of an expanded lockdown, this will weigh heavily on many," he said.