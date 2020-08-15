Coronavirus: Ready or not - expats fly back to the nest

Kate Catalinac has returned to New Zealand from San Francisco amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ready or not, thousands of Kiwi expats have returned to Aotearoa​ amid the global pandemic. Four New Zealanders share their stories of coming home to freedom, safety and, for some, a niggling but vocal minority of anti-expat sentiment. Bess Manson reports.

For 86 days, Kate Elizabeth Catalinac​ had only the television for company.

Covid-19 had left her marooned in her San Franciscan apartment, alone in a city of 3.2 million.

That’s a lot of time with just you and the couch, she says. Coming home was an easy decision. But she felt just a tad shifty.

“I felt a little bit like a bad dinner party guest, the one who waits till everything has been cooked, the wine poured, and then they arrive.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff It’s good to be free and safe in Wellington’s Island Bay after 86 days in self-isolation, says Catalinac.

“I felt like I deserved some of those negative feelings about people swanning on back once all the bars and restaurants are open. People here hunkered down, behaved themselves and the result is beautiful. Of course there will be those who feel frustrated that people are coming back after they’ve done the hard work.”

She’s talking about the small but vocal anti-expat sentiment that has reared its head, mostly around the pay-for-quarantine debate.

“I really understand people’s frustrations about the tide of Kiwis coming back and costing the taxpayer money to quarantine, putting pressure on the job and housing market.

“I don’t want to be that bad dinner guest. So I think the best thing you can do if you’ve landed back in New Zealand and you encounter animosity is just to shut up and be grateful. I don’t think there’s a fight to be had. Just come back, start contributing and just be grateful that it was an option.”

supplied/Stuff Catalanic has spent 12 years in San Francisco and plans to return in September.

Catalinac, 38, has been living in San Francisco for the past 12 years and works as a creative director for an advertising firm.

San Francisco was one of the first cities in the United States to have lockdowns in place, with a shelter order starting on March 17, though Catalinac had self-isolated two weeks before that.

Things in San Francisco had been ‘’hellish’’ for quite some time, she says.

She was afraid just going out to get provisions. There was a very strange sense on the street – an old school lawlessness, she says of the west coast city.

“I’ve been groped in broad daylight on the street. People come up to you and scream in your face that Covid is all a hoax. I can confidently say that it’s so much worse than it looks like on the news. I stopped feeling safe there.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Catalinac says she felt like a ‘bad dinner guest’ arriving in Aotearoa after people had done all the hard work fighting Covid in lockdown.

She arrived in Auckland on June 18 and went straight into quarantine. During her 14 days of isolation she kept a blog, much of it in praise of the quarantine conditions and the prime minister’s handling of the pandemic.

She gained quite a following to the daily blog, most of it supportive of her return, some of it rather caustic.

“A lot of people were saying ‘how dare you ask the taxpayer to put you up in a hotel for two weeks just because things turned to s.. where you were?’ That was the sentiment of hundreds of comments.

“I can understand the frustration, but I didn’t leave because things were turning to s..., the world was on fire and I am running towards the next moving aircraft. I left because these things make you re-evaluate what’s important and I wanted to be with my family.”

New Zealanders should be able to come home regardless of what’s happening overseas, but the waters are muddied when taxpayer dollars come into it, she says.

supplied/Stuff Life was a giddy social whirl in San Francisco, says Catalinac.

Her first day out of quarantine was a memorable one, first bumping into Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and getting a selfie at the airport, then a night out at impossible-to-get-a-table at Māori cuisine restaurant Hiakai.

It's ‘’heartbreaking’’ that there are new Covid cases but she’s hopeful it will be stamped out quickly.

“Covid-19 may have slithered its way back into New Zealand, but hope and kindness are running absolutely rampant here, too.

“When I watch Jacinda and Ashley [Bloomfield] announce their solid plans to protect us, I am reminded that hope and kindness are also highly contagious.”

Still, right now Wellington, at least, feels incredibly free and safe, she says.

Living in Wellington’s Island Bay in a flat under her twin sister’s house is blissful.

“Even walking down the street, going shopping, going to a movie – it’s completely amazing. It will be years before you can go to a movie in the States.”

Catalinac still has her apartment in San Francisco and she has to return in the next few months to keep her US Green Card active.

But she’ll be back. And she’ll be ready to quarantine again.

She’s prepared to pay for the two-week hotel stay next time. “I would not feel in good conscience coming back at Christmas and asking the taxpayer to pay for my quarantine again. I believe it’s up to the individual to look at ways to contribute.”

supplied/Stuff When Anna Cochrane decided to return from Chile she couldn’t get here fast enough. “I wanted a time machine to get me there,” she says.

Anna Cochrane’s trip home from South America was a study in chaos – flights booked and cancelled, borders closing around her and a mad dash to Santiago to get the last plane out.

“I think all of us on that plane were holding our breath until we pushed back. Once it pushed back on the tarmac there was no stopping us.”

The mission to get back to New Zealand took more than 60 hours.

A travel agent in New Zealand bought her flight as Cochrane scrambled to get out of the country with just hours to pack up her flat in Chile.

“She said I could pay her back when I got home. The generosity of this total stranger was beautiful,” she says. “I think I cried when she offered to buy my ticket. It reminded me of the kindness of Kiwis.”

Further kindness was extended by her Airbandb host where Cochrane and her friend were to self-isolate. They were offered accommodation at half price and arrived to find food in the fridge.

All the kindness and safety of a Covid-free Aotearoa aside, Cochrane was gutted to have to come home before she was ready.

She was living the dream, travelling, meeting new people, learning Spanish.

supplied/Stuff Cochrane was âguttedâ to have to cut her South American life short.

“I’m grateful I can be back home but I feel sad for my friends in South America. We think we had it tough here under lockdown but we didn’t compared to them, with the military out on the streets and only being allowed out on certain days.”

Cochrane, 42, left her home in Christchurch after the 2011 earthquakes and moved to Australia, where she worked for an accounting software company.

In December 2019 she set off for South America after being made redundant.

She travelled through Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Argentina and eventually into the Chilean city of Pucōn in February, intending to settle there for several months while working as a digital nomad for an Australian bookkeeping business.

“We knew Covid was out there, but we were having so much fun we didn’t really think about it too much. Slowly getting into March we realised this was getting pretty real.

“I had an apartment, a cool shared working space, great friends. But Covid started playing on my mind. By around 17 March when the prime minister was telling Kiwis to come home I decided this was serious. I had to think about how life would be under lockdown in a city where I had no family.”

Once she decided to come home she wanted a time machine to get her there.

She’ll never forget touching down in New Zealand. “You land back here, set foot on New Zealand soil and your roots reconnect. You’re home.”

She paid for her own quarantine when she arrived in Queenstown at the end of March.

She thinks Kiwis coming back from overseas should be able to do so without having to pay for quarantine, but those who decide to leave now or who come back for a holiday should foot their own bill in isolation.

Living near her sister in Invercargill, she works remotely from her new flat.

Settling in has had its challenges. Getting a loan for a car was difficult as she had no credit rating here.

Getting into a doctor was near on impossible. Her local surgery had closed its books.

“I just went into fight mode; keep working, find a place to live, set up a new life, just keep going. I’m back here now, I have to make the most of it, contribute to my community.”

In that vein, she has started volunteering with the local Red Cross, helping Colombian refugees settle into the Southland community.

Those making anti-expat comments need to have a little empathy, she says.

Everyone is coming back for different reasons, whether it’s fleeing a country and cutting your travels short or people just wanting to be closer to family.

“We all have a right to be back here and to be welcomed back home. I think these people are acting out of fear.”

As soon as the borders open again she plans to head back to the States to visit her brother, followed by another stint travelling.

“I’ll probably invest in a place here but I hope there’ll be some more long-term travelling, there’s so much more of the world to see.”

supplied/Stuff Kim Neal and daughter Hayley. Neal says she spent about $30,000 getting back to NZ and finding her feet after a manic trip home, fleeing Covid-ridden UK.

Kim Neal had planned a leisurely, calm move to New Zealand with her young daughter Hayley in April.

After 22 years living in London, she’d decided to come home – it’s always been home, she says.

But as the pandemic took hold around the world and panicked Kiwis were urged to get back asap, Neal’s nightmare journey began.

Just getting a ticket was fraught enough.

In the end she got a last-minute flight and found herself trying to pack up a flat and her four-year-old daughter with just 12 hours’ notice.

She got to the airport to find her flight had been cancelled. She had to shell out a further $8000 to get another flight the following day.

“My aunt suggested we just stay in the UK and ride Covid out but I just knew I had to get back to New Zealand. I saw how bad things were going to get in the UK and I needed the support of my family. Staying was not an option.”

She landed on March 26, the first day of lockdown, and paid for her own self-isolation at a B & B. While trying to get accommodation, she had two hosts cancel her booking and a third flat out refuse her when they discovered she was coming from the UK. Her father managed to book her a place costing $175 a night for three weeks.

It’s been a costly to come home. Taking into account flights, quarantine, storage and setting up her flat in the Auckland suburb of Howick, she’s spent tens of thousands of dollars.

supplied/Stuff Kim Neal and her daughter Hayley on a previous trip to New Zealand.

She found a flat easily enough but securing work has been tough. She was laid off from her UK IT job due to Covid.

She has applied for hundreds of jobs over two and a half months and interviewed for a handful.

Most of the jobs are getting hundreds of applicants.

New Zealand employers are keen on psychometric testing and those tests are difficult, she says.

“The hardest thing for me is not working. I’m used to the routine, I want to progress in life and I feel a bit stuck.”

She says she has come across people who feel that by living overseas and not paying taxes she has been disloyal to New Zealand.

“I think this is a very selfish and limited way of thinking. We live on a planet that deserves to be explored. By living overseas I have expanded my cultural awareness and gained employment skills I never would have in New Zealand.

Leon Neal/Getty Images A woman wearing a protective face mask prepares to board a flight at Heathrow Airport on March 16, 2020, in London, England.

Returning New Zealanders will find jobs and contribute valuably to society so what’s the problem? she asks.

Neal, 47, says she has been abused while on a Facebook group for Jacinda Ardern supporters.

“I had to come off it because I got trolled by a woman making comments about disloyal New Zealanders, how we should be paying for quarantine.

“People have no choice but to quarantine so we shouldn’t be derided for that. Besides, I paid for my own quarantine. In fact, I probably paid more than $30,000 just to get us home, through quarantine and into a home.”

She believes that people leaving the country of their own accord should have had to pay for their own quarantine from day one after lockdown.

“Why should the Government pay for their quarantine if they choose to leave.”

She won’t be leaving any time soon, she says. “I want to get a good job, earn enough money to be comfortable and be able to see a bit more of New Zealand. I want to explore my own country.

“We are home now, and we are here to stay.”

She’s pleased that the Government is sticking to its ‘hard and fast’ approach to stamping out community transmission of the virus, given Auckland’s return to level 3 this week.

“It was inevitable that this scenario would occur; it only takes one person to leave managed isolation with a false negative result at the end of their stay for the virus to spread in the community.

“I also have concerns about international airline crew being allowed to self-isolate on their return with other family members, as well as being permitted to arrive back in NZ and then immediately travel on a domestic flight. If the source of this latest community transmission is proven to be contact with airline crew, then I’m certain this process will be reviewed.”

She’s concerned about talk of a delay to the election.

“I’m sure that voting can take place safely with social distancing, just like grocery shopping is being carried out now. Postal voting is also an option.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Sam Lovell, has just returned from Macau, China.

Life was a circus for Sam Lovell before a pandemic put paid to his life overseas.

He left Aotearoa in August 2017 with a permanent contract in Macau, China, as a lighting technician on an extravagant resort show, The House of Dancing Water – a cross between Cirque du Soleil and an aquatic ballet.

Working five days a week, doing two shows a night, life on Macau – 40 sq miles of mega casinos and mega money – was all about working hard and playing hard, Lovell says.

Macau, known as the Vegas of the East, had border restrictions in place from March 25, which meant no- one went in or out of the peninsula. While they were stuck there, life was relatively free.

supplied Lovell at work as a lighting technician on a resort show in Macau.

But with the sudden drop in tourists, the show’s nightly audiences dropped from about 1800 to 20.

When it eventually scaled down its operations, Lovell was laid off and was given 20 days to leave the country.

“We all thought we would be able to ride it out over there. We didn’t think it would come to this. I wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t lost my job.”

Lovell, 25, who graduated with a technical diploma from Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama School and a BA in management, had no intention of coming home before Covid hit.

Jobs like his are few and far between, he says.

supplied/Stuff Lovell lived a high life in Macau before returning to Aotearoa in July.

Time off was spent taking weekends and day trips to Japan, Hong Kong, mainland China. Asia was on their doorstep.

He misses all that but most of all he misses his partner, Toby, a British citizen, who remains in Macau.

They are trying to get him to New Zealand but with restrictions around the border they have put the application on hold.

In the meantime, Lovell’s swapped his 32nd-floor apartment in Macau for his old room in the family home in Nelson.

It’s a long way from his lifestyle tripping around Asia and working in a job he loved with fabulous perks to boot.

And coming back to no job and no flat is a bit of a come-down. But he’s not fazed, he says.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Lovell is hoping to bring his British partner, Toby, out to New Zealand.

The theatre scene here is picking up after a complete shutdown of the industry, and he hopes to get work on the crew of one show or other.

It’s good to have a change of pace after the intensity of Macau and enjoy the freedom New Zealand offers at this stage, he says.

He hopes to go overseas again but not until things have calmed down.

If paying for quarantine is in play at that stage it will be something he will consider heavily and factor in as a cost, he says.

For now, New Zealand is home base. Question is, how long will Covid keep him here?

Coming home – by the numbers:

Provisionally, New Zealand had 74,200 arrivals, including 56,100 New Zealand citizens, since full border restrictions were imposed at 11:59pm on March 19, up to and including August 11, 2020.

In the same period there were 147,800 departures, with 127,500 being non-New Zealand citizens.

From 11:59pm on April 9, a compulsory 14 days of managed isolation was introduced for all arrivals to New Zealand. Provisionally, there have been 32,900 arrivals since then, including 22,100 New Zealand citizens, up to and including August 11, 2020.

In the same period there were 67,400 departures, 55,200 of them non-New Zealand citizens.

Source: Stats NZ