Coronavirus: Six months of Covid-19 in NZ, how has the virus changed us?

The World Health Organisation is warning New Zealand not to become complacent, as a long battle against Covid-19 still lies ahead. (Video first published in April 2020)

Friday, February 28 was much like any other day: cars choked motorways with commuters, students counted the minutes to the weekend, patrons spilled out of bars. Kiwis went about their lives free from the knowledge that Covid-19 was already here.

For eight weeks, New Zealanders watched as a new virus bubbled away outside our borders, spreading worldwide. Then, at 4.15pm on February 28, health officials confirmed the first case on our shores. By 6pm it was national news.

The first case – a traveller in their 60s who returned from Iran – made New Zealand the 48th country to report the virus, at a time when there were fewer than 84,000 cases worldwide. Within a month, New Zealand was in lockdown.

AP It has been six months since the first case of Covid-19 was announced in New Zealand.

August 28 marks six months of Covid-19 in New Zealand, in a world with more than 24 million cases, amid a second wave of a virus that has taken lives and livelihoods, shuttered shops and schools, and unpicked the fabric of people’s lives.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: An outbreak of kindness across NZ

* Coronavirus: Covid-19 and recession a devastating combination for Māori and Pasifika

* Is there a way to beat Covid-19 without yo-yoing into lockdowns?



The outbreak began at the end of 2019, when a handful of pneumonia cases had health officials in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, perplexed.

Few could foresee the illness would become a global pandemic, which would bring the world to its knees.

By mid-February, the virus had a name: Covid-19. Two weeks later, it was in New Zealand.

Twenty-eight days after the first case, with little over 100 cases nationwide, New Zealand entered a lockdown it would not see the end of for nearly seven weeks.

The pandemic peaked in April, with 89 new cases recorded per day.

By May, the country had all but eliminated the disease. Workers returned to offices, and people settled back into a life free from restrictions.

This month New Zealand marked 100 days without community transmission, only for a family of four, with no known link to overseas travel, to test positive 48 hours later.

With Auckland about to round-out over a fortnight under alert level 3 restrictions, Stuff looks at Covid-19’s ongoing impact, and towards the future.

WORK AND THE ECONOMY

Lockdown saw almost a third of the country's workforce swap their offices for their homes, shaking up how people have worked for decades.

Businesses had to adapt, a move which experts say could be an opportunity to re-think both office-spaces and how they operate more generally.

But that is only true for those still employed.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Economist Shamubeel Eaqub says New Zealand’s economy took a hit of about $10b during the initial Covid-19 lockdown.

Few countries locked down as hard as New Zealand – restrictions were matched only by Israel and India, according to the Oxford Stringency Index – meaning economic activity “contracted very sharply”, economist Shamubeel Eaqub says.

In a nation that has an annual economy worth about $315 billion, a single day in lockdown represented a big loss. Roughly, the activity was down $10b, Eaqub says.

During the Global Financial Crisis in 2007-08, 80,000 jobs were lost over 18 months.

Since February, roughly 65,000 Kiwis have lost their jobs – “with more to come”.

At one stage, 70 per cent of all jobs were receiving the Government-funded wage subsidy, Eaqub says.

This week, Statistics NZ announced the median income had dropped for the first time since records began in 1998 – down 7.6 per cent against the same time last year.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland's CBD on the first day of the alert level 4 lockdown in March saw empty roads.

Industries, such as tourism, felt the sting more acutely than others, with initial estimates forecasting the tourism market to halve.

But with the border shutting tourists out and Kiwis in, more went exploring their own backyards, meaning tourism was down about 25 per cent, Eaqub says.

For some, Covid-19 has been “devastating”. For others, it was an opportunity to become more resilient.

Covid has taught us that things don’t need to be where they were before, he says.

“We shouldn’t pretend there won’t be job losses, or dream of an alternative where things will go back to ‘normal’.”

“The old normal isn’t feasible.”

A lot has been said about re-opening the economy at the expense of the health response.

While lockdown cast a long shadow, there was a “big bounce” when restrictions eased, reaching hours worked and spending levels as good, or slightly better, than pre-Covid, Eaqub says.

The same could not be said for countries such as Sweden, which saw lesser restrictions over a longer period of time.

Instead, New Zealand was about $6b better off than Sweden, with far less loss of life, Eaqub says.

EDUCATION

When the call came for schools to close, South Auckland's Kia Aroha College, in one of the country's most impoverished communities, was out on a limb.

Principal Haley Milne estimates 97 per cent of the Ōtara school's 189 Year 7-13 students did not have access to devices or the internet at home.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Haley Milne, principal of Kia Aroha College in Ōtara, Auckland, says Covid-19 highlighted how one-size does not fit all when it comes to education.

It was forced to purchase its own laptops and 95 modems to enable pupils to work remotely.

Getting students online was a major issue, but not the only issue, with struggling families supported with donations of feminine hygiene products, stationery items, and even groceries.

These inequities have always been here, “the ridiculous thing is we needed a global pandemic for people to realise that,” Milne says.

“We’d like the education system to be different for our kids, and the pandemic created that opportunity.

“But all we did was move our learning online, we didn't really think about how we can change the system to make sure our most vulnerable kids actually fit it.”

Since April, the Ministry of Education has distributed more than 25,000 laptops and Chromebooks, and dispatched more than 230,000 packs of printed learning materials.

Official estimates show about 82,000 Kiwi homes did not have any access to internet and/or fit-for-purpose education devices. The ministry arranged for 53,000 to have internet connected.

Chris McKeen/Stuff South Auckland principal Haley Milne discovered that 97 per cent of her school's students couldn't access the internet during lockdown.

Milne says Covid-19 taught us one-size “absolutely does not fit all”.

“One size barely fits any.”

The pandemic saw some opt out of school altogether, either forcing teens into employment to support their families, or some abandoning the traditional model altogether, with the ministry of Education receiving 552 homeschooling applications between March and May.

HOW WE THINK

From the time Covid-19 reared its ugly head in New Zealand, the messaging has been simple: We are a “team of five million”, stronger together.

We banded together in collective action, staying home to keep people safe.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Kiwis took part in a teddy bear hunt and Easter egg hunt for kids while in coronavirus alert level 4 lockdown.

But the team was fractured at times, with Covid-19 highlighting some more insidious beliefs.

Racism and xenophobia towards Chinese and Asian New Zealanders was rife, with some in the community taking children out of school due to bullying.

An Asian family described riding in an elevator with a woman “holding her breath”, and the Human Rights Commission received dozens of complaints from the Asian community about abuse and harassment online and in person.

These prejudices reappeared more recently, this time directed at south Auckland and its Pasifika community, after a family there was the first to test positive in the second outbreak.

It’s not just how people think about others pulled into focus by the pandemic, but how they think about the virus itself.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Jenene Crossan, founder and chief executive of Flossie, and New Zealand's “unlucky patient number 37”, was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March.

Five months after contracting Covid-19, Jenene Crossan is still regularly overcome by coughing fits which “feel like you’re drowning in it”.

The Auckland woman was “unlucky [patient] number 37” – contracting the illness while returning from London in March.

An otherwise “fairly normal, healthy” 42-year-old, Crossan, who spent three nights in hospital with the virus, remains far from full health.

Often struck down by fatigue, brain fog, allergies and anxiety following her brush with the illness, Crossan says it is upsetting to see people becoming complacent – not social distancing or wearing masks – while others suffer.

New Zealand’s “extraordinary” response to Covid-19 left some feeling “advantaged and perhaps a little entitled”, which we cannot afford to be, she says.

HEALTH

Siouxsie Wiles barely slept in the weeks leading up to lockdown.

The neon-pink haired microbiologist was running on adrenaline, and she was scared.

As the seriousness of Covid-19 sharpened focus, Wiles watched case numbers explode in China and Italy, wondering each day “where we were” on the scale, waiting for action to be taken.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles has become a familiar face during the Covid-19 pandemic, which she says has been a “hard reset” for many.

“It makes me feel a bit sick thinking about it now.”

Health and sciences sectors frantically ramped-up for the “worst case scenario”: rearranging whole hospital systems, and readying university labs to respond to Covid.

To reduce infectious risks and conserve critical resources such as PPE, ventilators and intensive care unit beds, elective surgery was scuppered. Visitors were restricted and GP and outpatient appointments went virtual.

“What everybody saw was the swan gliding along the top, but the legs were crazy underneath.”

Within days of lockdown, Wiles was sleeping again. Over time, the worst case scenario they’d planned for didn’t happen.

Wiles became one of the go-to experts on Covid-19, an “exhausting" role which has seen her cop some “relentless and nasty” abuse.

But it’s one she took up willingly as her “responsibility to the team of five million”, to counter the misinformation about the disease.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Healthcare looked dramatically different as DHBs responded to the pandemic, moving appointments online and keeping visitors out of hospital.

Wiles says Covid has been a “hard reset” in a world where “normal wasn’t working for lots of people, or our planet”.

Diminishing health service capacity resulted in a backlog of uncompleted procedures, prompting fears some could fall through the cracks.

The Cancer Control Agency found 1031 fewer cancer registrations in April 2020 compared to April 2019 - a decrease of 47 per cent.

Cancer Society medical director Dr Chris Jackson called for DHBs to prioritise cancer treatment, stating a three-month delay in diagnosis and treatment could result in 400 additional deaths.

There had been “extraordinary” efforts to catch-up since, with clinics on weekends, after-hours and outsourcing to the private system, he says.

AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Though six months feels like a significant milestone, it is clear that Covid-19 is here with us for the long-haul.

We do not know how long New Zealand will be cut off from the world; how long it will be before young Kiwis can embark on their big OE, or what the world will look like when such a thing is possible again.

Ted S. Warren/AP Dozens of Covid-19 vaccine trials are underway, in the global race to find one that is safe and effective.

Plans to form travel bubbles with Australia and the Cook Islands were quickly popped, following resurgences in Victoria and in New Zealand.

Outside New Zealand borders, Covid-19 continues to spread, suspending much of the world in a state of uncertainty and anxiety.

New Zealand is not immune: in the space of 16 days, Auckland’s new outbreak has grown from four to 118 cases.

Job postings for the Government’s managed isolation and quarantine team released in August describe a two-year fixed term position, suggesting borders could be heavily controlled for some time.

A SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is being revered as a silver-bullet, with a number of front-runners already in clinical trials. However, the quickest development of a vaccine in history still took four years.

But what is clear is that, in the meantime, the Government is determined to see the elimination strategy through.

This week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Covid-19 was an “ever present” part of our new reality, and as such, the “stamp-it-out" strategy remains New Zealand's best option.

“We may not have any choice over whether or not the world is in a global pandemic, but we do have choices around how we deal with it.”

“In a world where 2020 has frankly been terrible, we are strong, we have been kind, and we are doing really well,” she said.