Coronavirus: More than 600 cars turned around from Auckland border, no arrests

Police have been monitoring the boundaries of the Auckland region since Wednesday morning.

More than 600 vehicles have been turned back from Auckland's borders for non-essential travel in the first 72 hours at coronavirus Alert Level 3.

The region entered into level 3 at midday Wednesday after four people in one household tested positive for Covid-19 from an unknown source. The rest of the country was put into level 2.

These restrictions will remain in place until August 26 – 14 days after they were introduced.

Chris McKeen/Stuff People are not able to leave or enter the Auckland region during Covid-19 alert level three, unless they are an essential worker.

As of Saturday, there had been no arrests made in regard to people breaching restrictions, police said.

Police said they have been busy across the region since the alert level change, undertaking road policing activities and “reassurance patrols" across supermarkets, pharmacies and testing centres.

Nine checkpoints were established at exit points just inside Auckland’s regional boundaries on Wednesday afternoon.

Police will be stopping vehicles and questioning drivers at these checkpoints, which include (but are not limited to) SH1 north of the Twin Coast Discovery Highway in the north and Mangatawhiri and Lyons roads in the south.

More than 40,865 vehicles had been stopped at checkpoints as of 4pm on Friday, and motorists had been “generally compliant”, police said.

Police and the Defence Force were engaging with travellers to understand the reason for travel and to educate them on the restrictions. Māori wardens had also been deployed to some checkpoints.

NATALIE CROCKETT/Stuff Aucklanders descended on Mission Bay beach for the first Saturday of level 3 lockdown, and appeared to be maintaining social distancing in their bubbles.

Police said there had been a “noticeable reduction” in traffic flow across the region, with less disruption and delay, and continued to remind people to be patient, safe and avoid non-essential travel.

Despite the restrictions, central Auckland's Mission Bay beach was busy on the first sunny Saturday at level 3.

Many appeared to be social distancing in their bubbles, but few could be seen wearing masks.

On Saturday, Health Minister Chris Hipkins issued a “plea" to all New Zealanders, “particularly those in Auckland".

“We all want to be out of level 3 as quickly as we can. People following the rules is the best way to ensure that," he said, in the daily press briefing.

Hipkins said businesses were relying on “all of us to do our part here”: “We want them operating, we want people back at work."

“If you are out... please make sure you're maintaining social distancing, follow the rules and we will all get through this as quickly as we possibly can.”