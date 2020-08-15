Coronavirus: Seven new cases in Auckland cluster, nearly 50 request to leave region

Auckland will remain in level 3 and New Zealand in level 2 until 11:59pm on Wednesday 26 August, Jacinda Ardern announces.

There are seven new confirmed cases of coronavirus linked to the Auckland community cluster.

The cases are all in the community, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced on Saturday – six were linked to the existing cluster and one was under investigation.

Thirty-five people have been clearly linked to the cluster to date, with two – including today's new case under investigation – which health officials "strongly” believe is related.

To date, 54 people linked to the cluster have been moved into a quarantine facility.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF There are seven new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Saturday.

This brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 56.

The earliest case found to date was an Americold worker who got sick around July 31.

The region is at Alert Level 3 until August 26 after a household of four initially tested positive for the virus, sparking a new cluster. The rest of the country is at Alert Level 2.

Bloomfield announced an exemptions process is in place for people to travel into, out of and through Auckland.

Roughly 100 applications to leave Auckland's borders have been received, and close to 50 have been approved so far, he said.

The Covid-19 website states that exemptions can be given to people, businesses, services and goods.

”Each application is assessed on its merits, including the overall risk to public health from Covid-19 and individual circumstances,” it stated.

Those applying were also asked what steps they would take to minimise the risk of transmission and what the consequences would be if an exemption was not granted.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Bloomfield said roughly 100 applications had been made seeking exemptions to leave Auckland's borders.

Under the Alert Level 3 restrictions, some exemptions were already allowed, for example those entering or leaving Auckland to return home, access medical services or to transport a child as part of a shared caregiving arrangement.

The exact origin of the cluster remains under investigation, as genome sequencing has found this cluster is different to previous community cases.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in New Zealand to 1258.

Testing in Auckland has ramped up since news of community transmission was made public late Tuesday night.

Seventeen community testing stations are operating in the city, with more than 23,000 tests carried out on Friday, described by Health Minister Chris Hipkins as “unprecedented levels”.

It takes the total number of tests to more than 548,000.