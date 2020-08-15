Coronavirus: Auckland high-security quarantine facility Jet Park Hotel evacuated

High security coronavirus quarantine facility Jet Park Hotel has been evacuated due to a fire alarm.

Auckland’s Jet Park Hotel, which is currently hosting those who have tested positive for coronavirus, has been evacuated due to a fire alarm.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Craig Dally confirmed it sent two fire crews to the hotel on Westney Rd in south Auckland’s Māngere about 11.41am.

FENZ has since left the incident, which was a false alarm, he added.

Following a similar evacuation of the hotel in early July, assistant area commander William Pike told Stuff FENZ worked to some “very strict procedures” and worked close with the agencies running the quarantine facilities.

Social distancing was arranged by an on-site coordinator.

“All our people are protected,” he said.

Jet Park is the country’s highest security quarantine facility, where those who test positive for coronavirus at the border undertake their compulsory two-week quarantine.

In the Saturday press briefing, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said he had not been made aware of a fire alarm, but that these facilities had contingency plans in place in case of emergencies.

On Thursday, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the Government would send all new confirmed community cases of Covid-19 to a quarantine facility instead of allowing them to recover at home.

As of Saturday, 54 people had been taken into quarantine.

It came after four people tested positive for coronavirus in south Auckland on Tuesday. The cases are not linked to the border and it is not clear how they became infected.