Coronavirus: Taranaki college students to return to school following Rotorua trip

A group of Francis Douglas Memorial College students will return to school next week following their time at home after a trip to Rotorua.

Taranaki college students and two teachers whose trip to a Rotorua tourist attraction coincided with a visit made by people with coronavirus will return to school on Monday.

The group of 15 Francis Douglas Memorial College students and the teachers involved were welcomed back after being told to stay home last week, principal Martin Chamberlain said at the weekend.

“They would have become symptomatic by that time ... and that hasn’t happened, thank goodness,” he said.

“We do know that some families have been tested but we’ve had nothing adverse come back to us.”

Michael Bradley/Getty Images The group were luging in Rotorua at the same time as an Auckland family that has tested positive for Covid-19.

The year 12 boys and their teachers were on a geography trip when they visited Skyline Luge Rotorua at the same time positive cases linked to the new Auckland Covid-19 cluster were there.

The New Plymouth students returned home from the trip on Tuesday and attended school on Wednesday before they were told of the confirmed cases who had holidayed in Rotorua from August 8-11.

The school group were told to stay home for the remainder of the week.

Chamberlain said he had only heard from some of the families involved.

1 NEWS Health Minister Chris Hipkins says both the government and public need to be “focused forward” at addressing the outbreak.

He did not say how many of the group had been tested.

He has not received reports that anyone from the group were displaying symptoms.

“We’ve left it up to families to inform us,” he said.

“The health authorities would let us know [if they tested positive] and that has not happened.

“No news is good news, which is what we’re hoping for, of course.”

It was not Chamberlain’s expectation that the Ministry of Health would inform him if the students returned negative tests.

Chamberlain was also in Rotorua on Wednesday for a Secondary Principals' Association of NZ conference, which was subsequently cancelled, and kept himself home for the remainder of the week.

Seven new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday. Six were linked to the known cluster, and the other is still being investigated.

There are now 56 active cases in New Zealand, 35 of which have been clearly linked to the cluster.

Auckland remains in level 3, and the rest of the country in level 2 until August 26.