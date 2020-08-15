Coronavirus: 2km queues at Auckland beach, chains cut to closed roads

Alert level what?

Aucklanders are copping flak after some took the opportunity of the first weekend under renewed level 3 restrictions to flout social distancing rules.

Some city dwellers even went as far as cutting chains to closed roads at scenic spots, according to Auckland Council.

Councillor Alf Filipaina, the parks, arts, community and events committee chair said in a statement he was disappointed hordes flocked to certain areas in direct contravention of government guidance to stay home and remain local for exercise.

“We’re experiencing stunning spring-like weather in Auckland this weekend but that is no excuse to flout the rules,” Filipaina said.

“The result is large groups of people unable to safely keep their distance, plus this puts pressure on the very limited services, like car parks and public toilets, that we can offer under this alert level.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Stuff reporter Caroline Williams talks to locals in Mangere Bridge, Auckland about the level 3 announcement on Friday night.

The Council said it has received repots of queues of cars more than 2km long at Muriwai Beach on the city’s western fringe.

It also had reports of padlocks and chains cut on closed gates, including at Coast Rd in Muriwai, Cornwallis and on Scenic Dr in the Waitākere Ranges.

Filipaina said playgrounds, skate and bike parks were closed and people must stay off outdoor exercise equipment and park benches, and away from basketball hoops.

Supplied/Stuff A group of more than 10 people playing football on Auckland Domain, flouting alert level 3 rules. Team sports or training are not allowed and gatherings of up to 10 people are only allowed for weddings and funerals.

“Yet we’re still hearing that playgrounds are alive with children, families are using on-park equipment and park benches are all being used," Filipaina said.

“We have closed all but around 200 public toilets – these remain open for workers that still need to carry out essential services.

“These rules are in place for your health and wellbeing. It’s important to follow them.”

A man who was at Sentinel Beach in Herne Bay on Saturday said one side was “absolutely heaving” with people.

Supplied Aucklanders bask in the winter sun on Sentinel Beach in Herne Bay on Saturday.

No one was wearing masks, he said.

Outdoor basketball courts in Grey Lynn were also popular under the cloudless sky.

Across town in the upmarket suburb of Mission Bay masks were far from the rule but many were attempting to socially distance.

On the Auckland Domain sports fields in the central city, a group of more than 10 people were seen playing football, contravening alert level three rules.

Team sports or training are not allowed and gatherings of up to 10 people are only allowed for weddings and funerals.

Stuff Auckland's socially distanced Mission Bay on Saturday.

Exercise and recreation under alert level 3 (Source: Auckland Council)