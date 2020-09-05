Coronavirus: Treating Covid-19 hospital patients in NZ's first outbreak cost $2m

DHB documents show the extent of Covid-19’s impact on New Zealanders and the country’s public health system, with more than $2m spent on patient costs alone. (File photo)

District health boards spent more than $2 million treating coronavirus patients in hospitals during New Zealand’s first outbreak, new figures reveal.

Between February 28, when the first case was confirmed, and May 27, when the last person was discharged from hospital, DHBs spent nearly $2.2m treating those with the disease.

Auckland’s Waitematā DHB reported the highest cost in treating patients with positive or suspected Covid-19 at $604,477, data obtained under the Official Information Act (OIA) shows.

But the true cost to the public health system is likely to be much greater, as five of the 18 DHBs either do not record patient costs or declined to release them.

Two DHBs – Whanganui and Wairarapa – did not treat any Covid-19 patients.

Getty-Images Five patients with Covid-19 required support of a ventilator while in hospital during the first outbreak. Pictured: Artificial respiratory equipment in a hospital in Germany. (File photo)

The data also reveals the extent of Covid-19’s impact on Kiwis.

At least 121 people were hospitalised with positive or probable Covid-19 during the first outbreak.

Between them, they spent more than 685 days in hospital.

Across the 18 DHBs with Covid-19 patients, eight people required treatment in high dependency or intensive care units.

At Canterbury DHB, 35 patients who were not Covid-19 positive but who were linked to the Rosewood cluster also spent time in ICU.

Five patients across the country required the support of a ventilator – a machine to help a person breathe, or which breathes for them, in case of respiratory failure.

Twenty-two New Zealanders died of Covid-19, the majority of which were linked to aged care facilities.

Waitematā DHB – covering west and north Auckland – saw the highest number of Covid-19 cases during the first outbreak, and 11 hospital admissions. Two were treated in ICU.

Alden Williams/Stuff Canterbury DHB reported spending about $554,000 treating 20 patients who tested positive for Covid-19. (File photo)

The $604,477 reported in patient costs included physiotherapy, speech language therapy and occupational therapy.

Southern DHB, home to the Bluff wedding cluster, saw the second highest number of cases in the first outbreak, and 12 hospital admissions.

This included one admitted to intensive care, requiring ventilator support.

Southern DHB does not have a detailed costing system, so was unable to identify Covid-19 hospitalisation costs.

However, it estimated costs for 41 bed days (overnight stays) at $120,000.

Canterbury DHB – with the country’s deadliest cluster, Rosewood Rest Home – reported spending more than half a million dollars on treating Covid-19 patients.

Of 20 Covid-19-positive cases, 10 were admitted to Christchurch Hospital and 10 were admitted to Burwood Hospital.

Ten were part of the Rosewood cluster.

Those linked to the Rosewood cluster spent 18.9 days in hospital on average.

None required ventilator support.

Regionally, Auckland saw the highest number of Covid-19 cases when combining its three DHBs: Auckland, Counties Manukau and Waitematā.

Documents show the cost of treating Covid-19 patients across the Auckland DHBs totalled $1.15m.

Each of the three Auckland DHBs saw 11 patient admissions.

Of those admitted to Counties Manukau, one required ICU support, making up 65 per cent of the DHB’s total cost ($213,174).

Those costs related to hospitalisations only, and barely scratched the surface of the cost of the overall national response.

In Canterbury alone, the Covid response – across primary care, mental health, community providers and private hospitals – was in excess of $35m, the DHB told Stuff.