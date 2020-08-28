Coronavirus: Businesses hit by cancellation of running events under level 2

Northland's towns and tourist spots will remain quiet until Sunday night due to the government's extension of Covid-19 alert level 3 restrictions in Auckland.

Large sporting events are being cancelled due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions, leading to a big blow to the economy.

The Bay of Islands Beast fun run is the one of the latest events to be canned after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country will remain at alert level 2 until at least September 6.

Other events around the country to be cancelled include the Wellington marathon on August 30, Canterbury’s Greta Valley Team Relay Race on September 5, Auckland’s North Shore Marathon on September 13 and the Tauranga Marathon on September 30.

Steph Godsiff/Supplied The Bay of Islands Beast can attract up to 1000 people to Paihia. (File photo)

Other events like the Hawke’s Bay Marathon have been postponed for months.

READ MORE:

* Northland tourism dries up amid Auckland restrictions

* Coronavirus: Shows topple in Marlborough as Auckland's level 3 drags on



The Bay of Islands Beast – named for its tough course through muddy swamps and over steep hills – usually attracts up to 1000 participants, but was planned for Saturday with a limit of 600 before it was cancelled.

Steph Godsiff/Supplied The Bay of Islands Beast attracts hundreds each year. (File photo)

“Staff put a whole lot of work into this and having to make a call on the week of [the event] is a bit deflating. Plus we really enjoy putting these events on because people love it,” Sport Northland chief operating officer Brent Markwick said.

The Beast is the first event the charity Sport Northland has cancelled. Other events, planned for March, were postponed until spring.

But while the calendar is packed in the last quarter of the year, Markwick is concerned other events may have to be called off if alert level 2 continues.

“We’ve been working through contingencies, such as running these events with blocks of [fewer] than 100 people but it’s just not logistically possible.”

Supplied Stephen Smith, from the Northland Chamber of Commerce, says the coronavirus restrictions are taking a toll.

Anecdotally, more people got into walking, running or cycling during the coronavirus lockdown, and 400 entered a run/walk in Kaitaia on August 2, a large increase on previous years, he said.

Despite the high interest, most people understood the unique situation produced by the coronavirus pandemic and the high risk from gatherings of people, Markwick said.

The Beast's cancellation will make a huge difference to Bay of Islands businesses, Stephen Smith, chief executive of the Northland Chamber of Commerce, said.

All of Northland is struggling under the current restrictions, which have effectively made the district an island, he said.

Some businesses, like builders, are struggling to get supplies.

Some had a boost when New Zealand came out of alert level 3 and Smith said that was likely to happen when Auckland’s alert level 3 lifts, but only for a short time.

Central and local government should be giving business some more certainty by mapping out the best and worst-case scenarios, and the probability of each happening, he said.