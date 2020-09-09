Coronavirus: Inside the secretive, devout and wealthy Auckland cluster church

The Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship Church. An automatic door to the building was open on Wednesday morning, showing a large hall featuring several QR codes for the Covid-19 tracer app.

The church at the centre of a coronavirus sub-cluster in Auckland now embroiled in controversy is tight-knit, secretive and highly devout, says a former member.

He left the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship with his family several years ago and said the church met most nights for Bible study, did most activities together, and did not associate much with outsiders.

The ex-member said after he left the church some members refused to acknowledge him when they passed on the street.

Meanwhile, an expert on religion in New Zealand said the insular and wealthy church was on the fundamentalist end of the spectrum of evangelical protestant Christianity.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Student who tested positive an undisclosed contact, Hipkins says

* Coronavirus: Tail end Auckland Covid-19 cluster could drag out weeks, modelling expert says

* Coronavirus: Two new cases of Covid-19 – community cluster 'well contained'



Health Minister Chris Hipkins told RNZ on Wednesday morning it had become apparent some close contacts of the church sub-cluster were not previously disclosed, including a student that recently tested positive.

The student was last at St Dominic's Catholic College in Auckland on Friday but left early after starting to feel unwell.

Hipkins said in this case it appeared it was the student close contact of the sub-cluster who had not been previously disclosed.

Health authorities are investigating whether the non-disclosure was deliberate.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Covid-19 app QR codes inside the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship on Wednesday.

“That's one of the things that the investigation is looking at now and it will include looking at whether there was a deliberate decision not to disclose, or whether it was simply an oversight,” Hipkins said.

The former member told Stuff that when he was in the church its members would meet most nights of the week for Bible study or sermons, tending not to associate with outsiders.

“They stick to themselves.

“It's pretty full on.”

Late in August, Hipkins said an investigation into claims the church held meetings during Auckland’s alert level 3 restrictions was underway.

RNZ Health Minister Chris Hipkins says it has become apparent some close contacts of the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship church sub-cluster were not previously disclosed, including a student that recently tested positive.

At Wednesday's 1pm press conference, where six new community cases all linked to the Auckland cluster were announced, Director-General of Heath Dr Ashley Bloomfield said all members of the evangelical fellowship were being asked to be re-tested.

The church is run as a charity, registered as the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship Trust.

Its pastor is understood to be Errol Montgomery “Monty” Ngatai, who according to electoral and property records lives in the same Hillsborough block of units as other senior and long-standing members of the church.

A document dated from 1995, when the church’s charity was incorporated, said it was established to “foster Christian growth and spirituality according to the scriptures” and to “enhance and strengthen family and community relationships by sharing worship and fellowship through teaching missions”.

Its charitable purpose is to “preach expositional sermons that explain what the Bible says and what the Bible means in ways that practically connect with life so that each one may reach another with the gospel of Jesus Christ”.

Massey University Emeritus Professor of religious history Peter Lineham said the emphasis on sermons was unusual.

“The focus on exposition suggests they spend a great deal of time on Bible study.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Several people were at the Stoddard Rd church during level three, cleaning the buildings and undertaking renovation work.

He said the church seemed to espouse an evangelical brand of fundamentalist Christianity.

Fundamentalists believe in a literal interpretation of the Bible, which they regard as inerrant.

It existed as more than just a church in the normal sense of the word and its activities would encompass much of its members lives, Lineham said.

The Fellowship's Stoddard Rd headquarters is in the heart of Mt Roskill, a suburb regarded for decades as New Zealand’s ‘Bible belt’.

Lineham said a nearby church still makes women and men sit on opposite sides of its building.

Financial records show the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship is wealthy.

The extent of its wealth surprised Lineham.

It holds more than $14 million of assets and its March 2019 annual return shows it took in about $2.5 million of revenue the previous year.

“It's an extremely large sum of money ... there are enormous amounts of money being poured into it,” Lineham said.

The financial records indicate a significant sum of money was drawn from congregation members, he said.

Stuff has delivered letters to church leaders offering the chance to comment. They have not responded to the letters, nor to several attempts to reach them via phone.