Coronavirus: 13 new cases of Covid-19, 11 in Auckland community

A Pacific leader says there's "no chance" people who have overstayed their visas will feel able to come forward for a Covid-19 test, despite assurances from the Health Minister.

Thirteen more cases of coronavirus have been announced on Saturday.

Eleven of the new cases are in the Auckland community, with 10 linked to the Auckland August cluster and one under investigation. The two others are imported cases, caught in managed isolation.

The Mount Roskill Evangelical Fellowship ‘sub-cluster’ now has 18 cases linked to it – with six more announced on Saturday.

More cases of coronavirus have been announced by the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The imported cases are a woman in her 70s and man in his 30s, who arrived in New Zealand from India on August 23.

They both tested positive for the virus around day three of their stay at the Grand Millennium isolation facility in Auckland.

Of the six new cases linked to the Mount Roskill church, four are within the same household and two are others who attended church services.

Four of the other new cases are contacts of previously reported cases.

The last new case is being interviewed by health officials on Saturday to determine their possible link to the cluster.

Eleven people are in hospital with the virus, with three in intensive care.

Seven previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing to number of active cases to 137. The total number of cases since the first outbreak is 1376.

By Saturday morning, 2489 close contacts of current cases had been identified and 2425 have been contacted and told to self-isolate.

Almost 10,000 tests were processed on Friday, bringing the total number of tests completed to 740,321.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has over 1.9 million users.

The source of the latest community outbreak, first announced on August 11, remains a mystery.

On Friday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson thanked Aucklanders for the way they dealt with the largest cluster the country had seen since the first outbreak.

Because the Government has a good hold on the cluster, the city is able to move down the alert levels, to alert level 2, as planned at 11.59pm on Sunday.

Robertson said New Zealand remains in a “positive position” when compared to other countries that had experienced a second wave of Covid-19.