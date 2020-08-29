Coronavirus: Police 'disappointed' but no punishment for 500 protesters breaching lockdown

Stuff reporter Caroline Williams talks to locals in Mangere Bridge, Auckland about the level 3 announcement on Friday night.

Auckland police say they are disappointed with hundreds of people who gathered in the CBD to protest the coronavirus alert level 3 lockdown.

The group of about 500 gathered at Aotea Square, before walking down Queen St to Britomart on Saturday.

The majority of the protesters were not wearing masks, nor did they adhere to social distancing rules.

But no punishments will be handed out as police are taking an educational approach, Acting Inspector Chris Scott said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff

Chris McKeen/Stuff The protest was made up of a mix of Covid-19 deniers and anti-vaxxers.

“Police recognise people’s lawful right to protest, however we also recognise the need for people to adhere to the current level three restrictions to do their part to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

He added it was “imperative” people adhered to the restrictions, which will be in place until Auckland moves into Covid-19 alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Sunday.

Advance NZ co-leader Jami-Lee Ross attended the “freedom march” and said it was an important cause.

“These are real New Zealanders that are standing up for our rights, standing up for freedom [and] democracy,” he said.

"This is not the country I grew up in, where [the] military are on checkpoints in and out of Auckland.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Aucklanders elsewhere in the region were generally observing social distancing requirements, including at Mission Bay beach.

Meanwhile, many Aucklanders were out enjoying the sun at parks and beaches across the region but most appeared to be sticking to the rules.

On Friday, police issued a warning for people to “stick to your bubble and keep it small” this weekend, urging people not to get complacent in the days before restrictions eased.

“We know it’s tempting to head out on the weekends but every day counts to help control the spread of the virus,” it said.

Police said officers would be carrying out high visibility patrols at places such as supermarkets, pharmacies and beaches.

Chris McKeen/Stuff On the last weekend of Level 3 Covd-19 restrictions in Auckland, lots of people were out and about but most were observing social distancing requirements, including at Cornwall Park.

Checkpoints preventing all but people travelling for essential purposes into and out of the region remain in place across north and south Auckland.

As of 4pm on Friday, 247,024 vehicles had travelled through the 13 checkpoints, with 10,230 vehicles turned around.