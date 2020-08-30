Coronavirus: Ardern confirms not everyone in South or West Auckland needs test

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in the community, both related to the Auckland cluster.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a message asking all South and West Aucklanders to get a coronavirus test was “over-simplified” and wrong.

As Ardern clarified the information at Sunday’s daily Covid-19 press briefing, those waiting for a coronavirus test in West Auckland were angry they had wasted their time.

One frustrated woman queued at Massey for more than 90 minutes before finding out she did not need a test.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Cars queue up to access a drive-through hub for testing Covid-19 in Kirkbride Rd in Mangere – some are concerned the queues will be longer on Sunday as everyone was wrongly advised to get tested.

The advice urging all West and South Aucklanders to get a test was shared on the Unite against Covid-19 Facebook page on Saturday.

The post said: “If you are in South or West Auckland, or if you have a greater risk of poor health outcomes if you were to get Covid-19, even if you don't have symptoms, please have a test.”

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF Coronavirus testing is done in the community, with people waiting in cars for the test. (File photo)

But Ardern said the information was incorrect.

“It makes me angry,” she said. “We are not asking everyone who lives in West or South Auckland to get a test.”

The Facebook post was later removed and the testing message was clarified by an all-of-Government spokesperson on Sunday afternoon.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Testing centres in Mangere and Otara were quiet, while the Massey testing centre in Don Buck Rd, above, had a queue of 50-60 cars.

South or West Aucklanders are encouraged to get tested if they have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case, or have been at one of the affected workplaces or religious venues, even if they don't have symptoms, the spokesperson said.

“We are also encouraging those who have a greater risk of poor health outcomes if they were to get Covid-19, to get a test as well,” the spokesperson said.

This high-risk group includes those who are Māori, Pasifika, seniors and those with pre-existing conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease or diabetes.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A drone's eye view of an Otara testing centre in Auckland.

“If in doubt, it is best to get a test. Our ability to stop this virus comes down to ensuring we track it and contain it before it spreads further.”

The initial advice caused widespread confusion and concern, especially as Auckland is due to move from alert level 3 to level 2.5 on Sunday at 11.59pm.

“I’m so confused?! Why would someone get a test if they have no symptoms,” asked one reader. “Two weeks ago we were all told to not get a test if you do not have symptoms! Honestly this is an absolute joke.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff A dog looks on as coronavirus testing is carried in West Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

Others asked why the areas were not based on the community transmission, with the “mini cluster” around Mt Roskill being in central Auckland.

Many commenters were concerned the request would flood the testing stations, with more than 500,000 people living in the two areas.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Mangere testing centre remained relatively quiet on Sunday, despite people being wrongly told to get tested.

Unite against Covid-19 responded: “We have been reminding people to get tested every day. This is another reminder to.”

Asymptomatic testing is also encouraged on the Auckland Regional Public Health Service website.

“If you live in South or West Auckland, or if you currently have health issues and you DON'T have symptoms you can still get a test.”