Coronavirus: South Auckland community reeling after Covid-19 death

The community outbreak of coronavirus in south Auckland has created an "atmosphere of hopelessness but also resilience", locals say.

South Aucklanders are being urged to treat the death of a man from Covid-19 as a wake-up call.

The man, in his 50s, died at Middlemore Hospital on Friday.

He was admitted to Middlemore via the emergency department from quarantine and was cared for in the intensive care unit, the Ministry of Health said.

Manukau Ward councillor Alf Filipaina

Manukau Ward councillor Alf Filipaina said on Friday the death made the outbreak feel very close to home.

“I have no doubt that I will know the family, or know someone who knows the family. It's an incredibly sad time,” he said.

“But I do hope some good can come from it in the sense that it wakes people up a little bit. We need to go and get tested – especially in south Auckland. Go and get tested.”

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board chairwoman Lotu Fuli said the death was the “worst outcome possible” and she was sending her condolences to the man’s family.

Lotu Fuli is the chairwoman of the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board.

”We were bracing for this as a community, it was expected, but it doesn't make it any easier to hear or, of course, deal with for those close to the family.”

South Auckland was “lucky” during the first outbreak of Covid-19 and it wasn’t really hit by the virus, she said.

“There was always the risk, though, that if it hit south Auckland it could be really devastating and we're seeing that obviously today.”

Fuli said she was not sure if the deceased person was Pasifika, but the community was communal by nature.

Her bubble includes 14 people, she said.

“We congregate at places like church and youth groups. So there was a real fear that if it got here, it would spread pretty quickly.”

Fuli said she hoped the “tragedy” inspired people to be extra vigilant about Covid-19 and make sure they are getting tested.

“There are plenty of people wearing masks, but still quite a few pretty relaxed with the rules around level 2.

“I think something like this will really hit home for people, and hopefully remind everyone of just how serious we need to be taking this.”

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the news of the death was deeply saddening.

”My thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“This death is a sad reminder of the seriousness of the virus and why we all have to do our bit for our families and our community to stop its spread by following the advice of health experts.”