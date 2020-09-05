Coronavirus: Covid claims life of former Cook Islands PM Joe Williams, hours after death of his brother

Dr Joe Williams was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 in August.

Former Cook Islands Prime Minister and well-known Auckland doctor Joe Williams has died from coronavirus, becoming the second fatality of the second outbreak – just a day after his older brother died in Brisbane.

Williams, in his 80s, was admitted to hospital in Auckland with coronavirus on August 13.

The Ministry of Health confirmed Williams was the second death related to Covid-19, and that he died at Auckland City Hospital on Friday night.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield described him as a well-known politician, physician and published author.

Cook Islands News/Supplied Dr Joe Williams pictured with his wife Jill, in Cook Islands last year.

“Dr Williams was seen as a leading figure in the Cook Islands medical community and he will be sadly missed.”

Williams was admitted to Auckland City Hospital on August 13.

Maoate Family/Supplied There are at least three generations of doctors in Williams’ family, including his nephew Dr Kiki Maoate and his daughter Brogan Maoate.

“Today’s sad news again reinforces the importance of our shared vigilance against Covid-19, the very serious consequences the virus can carry with it, and the measures we all need to take to stop the spread, break any chain of transmission and prevent deaths," Bloomfield said.

This means the number of Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand is now 24. The Ministry’s usual update on cases will be provided at 1pm.

Williams’ nephew Dr Kiki Maoate confirmed his death to Stuff and said that it had followed Williams’ brother’s death in Brisbane, the previous day.

“It’s a massive loss for the family, two deaths in one week,” Maoate said.

He said the family was meeting to arrange and discuss both funerals and it wasn’t yet clear if Williams’ funeral would be held in New Zealand or the Cook Islands.

Maoate described his uncle as a “leader, mentor, wise advisor to many, passionate advocate and a strategist.”

“He was generous, kind and led by example, living a life of service.”

Speaking on Tagata Pasifika, Maoate said he thought the community would reflect on Williams as a "gift who has travelled, led us and touched us throughout our lives".

He said the family was "always hopeful" Williams would come out of hospital, but knew that with his age and the effect of coronavirus on him it had the "potential to happen like this".

"He's a giant of a man and has made contributions that touched everybody," Maoate said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Dr Williams’ medical practice has over 15,000 patients.

Williams’ medical practice, Mt Wellington Integrated Family Healthcare Clinic, is near the Americold cold store at the centre of the new community transmission virus cluster in New Zealand.

Dr Williams, QSO, was born on Aitutaki and studied medicine at Otago and Hawai’i universities. He worked as a doctor in the Cook Islands from 1964, before entering Parliament in 1968 as a Cook Islands Party MP.

He served as a member of the World Health Organisation’s executive board from 1995 to 1997, then as Cook Islands Prime Minister from July to November 1999.

His Mt Wellington medical practice served over 15,000 patients, who would travel from across the country to see him. He had been working right up until he became sick.

Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners president Dr Samantha Murton said Williams was a pillar in the Pasifika community, even during the pandemic.

"While New Zealanders have rightly self-isolated and been practising social distancing, GPs choose to stay fighting on the front line like Dr Williams did.”

Amy McGillivray/Stuff Dr Joseph Williams was made a companion of the Queen's Service Order in the 2011 New Years Honours list.

An ‘influential leader’

Manukau ward councillor Efeso Collins, whose family Dr Williams knew well, said he first visited his practice as a child suffering from eczema.

He recalled the way Williams spoke “so kindly” to his mum, as he did with all his patients.

“There will definitely be a cloud of sadness over the community today.”

Collins expected the Pasifika community would feel more anxiety about coronavirus following Williams’ death, but hoped it would bring home the importance of looking after each other, keeping healthy, washing hands and wearing masks.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Manukau Ward councillor Efeso Collins said he feels a “deep sense of grief and sadness” over Dr Williams’ death.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna described Dr Williams as “a pioneer on many fronts and a man way beyond his time”.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Cook Islands I extend our heart-felt condolences to Dr Williams’ wife Jill and family.”

A National Memorial Service will be organised, he said. All flags on government buildings in the Cook Islands will be flown at half-mast.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said Williams contributed significantly to his two home countries, through a lifetime of service.

“As a doctor, a health researcher and as a politician, Dr Williams made a serious mark on the communities he served. He will be greatly missed in both New Zealand and the Cook Islands.”

Peters said Williams was a dedicated and passionate man, an enduring example of a Cook Islander who came to New Zealand for education, and then made a real difference in his chosen career.

“New Zealand First was very proud to have him as a candidate in 2005.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson shared his condolences and aroha with Dr Williams' family, friends and community.

"Dr Joe was such an influential leader in the Cook Island community, and in the health sector in general."

Second death in Auckland cluster

On Friday, the Ministry of Health confirmed a man in his 50s had died at Middlemore Hospital’s intensive care unit, marking New Zealand’s twenty-third death due to coronavirus.

He was the youngest person to succumb to coronavirus in New Zealand.

Before his death, New Zealand had a streak of 98 days without a coronavirus death, following that of 96-year-old Eileen Margaret Hunter on May 24.

She was among five people in their 90s who died during the first outbreak.

Seven people in their 80s, seven people in their 70s and three people in their 60s also died during that outbreak.