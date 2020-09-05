Coronavirus: Covid claims life of former Cook Islands PM Joe Williams, second death in latest outbreak

Dr Joe Williams was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 in August.

Former Cook Islands Prime Minister and well-known Auckland doctor Joe Williams has died from coronavirus, becoming the second fatality of the second outbreak.

Williams, in his 80s, was admitted to hospital in Auckland with coronavirus in August.

The Ministry of Health confirmed Williams was the second death related to Covid-19, and that he died at Auckland City Hospital on Friday night.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield described him as a well-known politician, physician and published author.

“Dr Williams was seen as a leading figure in the Cook Islands medical community and he will be sadly missed.”

Williams was admitted to Auckland City Hospital on 13 August and was admitted in a ward.

“Today’s sad news again reinforces the importance of our shared vigilance against Covid-19, the very serious consequences the virus can carry with it, and the measures we all need to take to stop the spread, break any chain of transmission andprevent deaths."

This means the number of COVID-19 related deaths in New Zealand is now 24.The Ministry’s usual update on cases will be provided at 1pm.

Williams’ nephew Dr Kiki Maoate confirmed his death to Stuff on Saturday morning.

“It is with the deepest sadness that the Pasifika Medical Association announces the passing of their respected much-loved patron Dr Joseph Williams,” he said in a post on social media.

Maoate described his uncle as a “leader, mentor, wise advisor to many, passionate advocate and a strategist.”

“He was generous, kind and led by example, living a life of service.”

Speaking on Tagata Pasifika, Maoate said he thought the community would reflect on Williams as a "gift who has travelled, led us and touched us throughout our lives".

He said the family was "always hopeful" Williams would come out of hospital, but knew that with his age and the effect of coronavirus on him it had the "potential to happen like this".

"He's a giant of a man and has made contributions that touched everybody," Maoate said.

Maoate Family/Supplied There are at least three generations of doctors in Williams’ family, including his nephew Dr Kiki Maoate and his daughter Brogan Maoate.

Williams’ medical practice, Mt Wellington Integrated Family Healthcare Clinic, is near the Americold cold store at the centre of the new community transmission virus cluster in New Zealand.

His cause of death has not been given, but if it was Covid-19 related, he would be the second death related to the cluster.

Dr Williams, QSO, was born on Aitutaki and studied medicine at Otago and Hawai’i universities. He worked as a doctor in the Cook Islands from 1964, before entering Parliament in 1968 as a Cook Islands Party MP.

He served as a member of the World Health Organisation’s executive board from 1995 to 1997, then as Cook Islands Prime Minister from July to November 1999.

His Mt Wellington medical practice served over 15,000 patients, who would travel from across the country to see him. He had been working right up until he became sick.

Manukau ward councillor Efeso Collins, whose family Dr Williams knew well, said he first visited his practice as a child suffering from eczema.

He recalled the way Williams spoke “so kindly” to his mum, as he did with all his patients.

“There will definitely be a cloud of sadness over the community today.”

Collins expected the Pasifika community would feel more anxiety about coronavirus following Williams’ death, but hoped it would bring home the importance of looking after each other, keeping healthy, washing hands and wearing masks.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said Williams contributed significantly to his two home countries, through a lifetime of service.

“As a doctor, a health researcher and as a politician, Dr Williams made a serious mark on the communities he served. He will be greatly missed in both New Zealand and the Cook Islands.”

Peters said Williams was a dedicated and passionate man, an enduring example of a Cook Islander who came to New Zealand for education, and then made a real difference in his chosen career.

“New Zealand First was very proud to have him as a candidate in 2005.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson shared his condolences and aroha with Dr Williams' family, friends and community.

"Dr Joe was such an influential leader in the Cook Island community, and in the health sector in general."

On Friday, the Ministry of Health confirmed a man in his 50s had died at Middlemore Hospital’s intensive care unit, marking New Zealand’s 23rd death due to coronavirus.

He was the youngest person to succumb to coronavirus in New Zealand.

Before his death, New Zealand had a streak of 98 days without a coronavirus death, following that of 96-year-old Eileen Margaret Hunter on May 24.

She was among five people in their 90s who died during the first outbreak.

Seven people in their 80s, seven people in their 70s and three people in their 60s also died during that outbreak.