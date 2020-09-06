Coronavirus: Calls for more community testing fall on deaf ears following two Covid-19 deaths

The community outbreak of coronavirus in south Auckland has created an "atmosphere of hopelessness but also resilience", locals say.

Calls for south Aucklanders to seek out Covid-19 tests fell on deaf ears, despite two deaths in the community.

Two people from the Auckland Covid cluster died from the virus in as many day – the 23rd and 24th Covid-19 deaths in New Zealand - prompting community leaders to make a plea for people in the area to go and get tested.

But on Saturday, testing stations were deserted.

Former Cook Islands PM Joe Williams lost his battle with the virus on Saturday morning, while another man, in his 50s, died at Middlemore Hospital on Friday.

Pasifika Medical Association Group/Supplied

Manukau Ward councillor Alf Filipaina said on Friday that the death made the outbreak feel very close to home, and hoped it would “wake people up” to the seriousness of the virus.

“It's an incredibly sad time,” he said.

“Though I do hope some good can come from it, in the sense that it wakes people up a little bit. We need to go and get tested – especially in south Auckland. Go and get tested.”

Filipaina’s calls were echoed by Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board chairwoman Lotu Fuli.

But in Ōtara, just past 3pm, doctors and nurses in full PPE could be seen standing around without a single car pulled into the numerous stations set up across the car park.

Several other spots around the region, including Māngere and Manurewa, were also quiet with only a handful of people choosing to take the test.

Aucklanders for the most part were instead busy lapping up the eased restrictions during the first weekend of alert level “2.5”.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Manukau Ward councillor Alf Filipaina wants south Aucklanders to get tested for Covid-19 after a man died in Middlemore Hospital.

Nationally, there were 9470 tests completed on Friday, 521 less than the same time last week.

And there were three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on Saturday, two from community transmission, and one imported case.

The two community cases were linked to the wider Auckland August cluster. One is a close contact to the Americold household sub-cluste,r and the other is a close contact of a confirmed case linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Church sub-cluster.

The lone imported case was a young child linked to a previously identified case. They arrived from India on August 23.

The active Covid-19 total stands at 112.