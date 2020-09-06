Coronavirus: New Zealand ranked second safest Covid-19 country by Forbes

The community outbreak of coronavirus in south Auckland has created an "atmosphere of hopelessness but also resilience", locals say.

New Zealand ranks second in the latest Forbes report on the safest countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Germany took out the top spot, with South Korea in third, followed by Switzerland and Japan.

The United Kingdom came in at 31, Sweden 49 and the United States 55.

123RF The Forbes report assessed 250 countries on the efficiency of their quarantine systems, health readiness, and management and detection of the coronavirus.

The study assessed 250 countries on the efficiency of their quarantine systems, health readiness, and management and detection of the virus.

It also compared regional resilience, emergency preparedness and how efficiently the government manages risks.

Forbes first carried out the study in June and named Switzerland as the safest country, with New Zealand at number nine.

The latest report says Somaliland, South Sudan, Afghanistan, and Mali are the most dangerous nations.

