Coronavirus: Government orders regular Covid-19 tests for border workers, with fines for refusal

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she thought testing was taking place for all border workers, asymptomatic or not, before Auckland's latest Covid-19 outbreak, but it was not.

The Government will require all border workers to either take regular Covid-19 tests or face a stiff fine, with a new order coming into effect at midnight on Sunday.

The order covers workers at air and maritime borders, as well as managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Refusing a test without “a reasonable excuse” makes such workers liable for fines of between $300 and $1000.

Healthcare workers are able to allow people to not get tested if they believe it would be inappropriate.

The new order introduced on Sunday amends a previous order issued late in August to specify the regularity of testing. The previous order simply required a test before Sunday, September 6.

Workers in managed quarantine facilities such as the JetPark Hotel, where confirmed Covid-19 cases are taken, must be tested every seven days. Those who transport them there will also need to be tested every seven days.

Other border workers will need to be tested every two weeks.

This includes staff at managed isolation hotels, where travellers not known to have Covid-19 stay. It also includes airport workers such as customs and immigration officials, as well as cleaners and baggage handlers.

Pilots and port workers are also required to undertake tests every 14 days.

The tests must involve a nose or oral swab for Covid-19, but may also involve the taking of temperatures.

The Government faced serious pressure through August when it was revealed many border workers had not, in fact, been tested, despite repeated assurances they were.

National has blamed “failures at the border” for the re-emergence of Covid-19 in the community, although a firm link between the community cluster and managed isolation or quarantine is yet to be established genomically.

National’s health spokesman Dr Shane Reti suggested on Sunday anyone who refuses the test should be added to the national contact tracing database.

He is also keen to see the turnaround time for negative tests shortened, with a goal to get 80 per cent of results back with patients within 48 hours.

Currently, those who are positive generally find out very quickly while a negative test result can take some days to come through for a patient, particularly as it is often relayed by their general practitioner.

“People have been using up all of their sick leave waiting days for negative results. It is important positive tests continue to be the priority and reported in 24 hours. But negative tests should be tightened up with a measurable target of 80 percent of negative tests reported in 48 hours,” Reti said.