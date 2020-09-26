Covid-19: British ministers are planning to save Christmas at all costs

British ministers are working on plans to save Christmas and are prepared to do "whatever it takes" to ensure families are able to meet over the festive period, The Daily Telegraph can disclose.

Whitehall sources say plans for up to three million coronavirus tests a day are in progress, and that work is under way for the roll-out of vaccines from the beginning of December.

And if these measures are not in place in time, families may be able to isolate two weeks before Christmas to enable them to meet safely in groups larger than six. However, Department for Health sources have urged a note of caution, saying nothing can be guaranteed at this stage.

The Prime Minister has come under increasing pressure from his own party to find a way out of lockdown measures that began in March and which are taking an increasingly grim toll on the economy. It emerged on Friday (local time) that the national debt had topped NZ$3.9 trillion for the first time, with the Government borrowing $186.7 billion between April and August - more than the previous borrowing record for an entire year.

On Friday, in an attempt to head off a rebellion by Tory MPs over the Government's handling of the pandemic, Downing Street announced Parliament would be given a vote on the "rule of six", meaning it could be abolished when a vote takes place on October 6. But rebels say they will continue to try to seize control of lockdown restrictions from ministers next week, insisting all new measures are debated and voted on in Parliament.

In today's Telegraph, Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, claims the Government has got in the habit of "governing by decree".

He says: "The British people have shown remarkable willingness to make sacrifices where it can be shown to be beneficial. But this can't be done on the whim of a government minister.

"People who are giving up their freedom, losing out on precious family holidays, seeing their livelihoods ruined, really have a right to expect that someone will be there to ask the difficult questions on their behalf: Why is this being done? How long will this go on? When exactly will this end? If people are banned from seeing their grandchildren or saying goodbye to a dying friend, they deserve some answers."

With Christmas three months away, sources in the testing community have confirmed the Government has developed plans to hit a target of more than three million tests a day by December.

Details of government plans show that its "Moonshot" programme, which aims to have 10 million people tested per day, is more advanced than previously thought.

Johnson's ultimate aim is for people to have access to "pregnancy-style" home testing kits that can return a result in 20 minutes and give a person a "freedom pass" to get on with their lives if they show up as negative.

One source said officials had inked in a target of at least 3.2 million tests a day by December, a 13-fold increase on the 245,363 people tested for coronavirus across the UK on Thursday.

But another source said a more likely timescale would be "early next year", adding that the department could not confirm the three million tests figure.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister had hinted at a vast increase in testing when he was answering questions about the Government's coronavirus strategy.

He said: "We will double our testing capacity by the end of October, to 500,000 tests a day, and we are already testing more people than any other country in Europe. Despite the massive increase in testing that we have seen, with a 10 per cent increase in capacity just in the past 10 days or so, we are seeing 64 per cent of people getting their results in 24 hours. I do want to get that up as fast as possible to 80 per cent."

An insider said that Hancock and Johnson had both "realised in August that the Civil Service had lost control of this and they both got involved personally" to address issues with the system and speed up the turnaround of samples.

Meanwhile, ministers were said to be working on other ways to save Christmas if testing targets were not met.

They hoped that a vaccine would be approved before Christmas so as many over-65s as possible could be inoculated.It is understood the NHS website was being prepared for the possibility of offering vaccines to over-80s from November 8.

Another option under consideration was to close schools early to allow a two-week voluntary quarantine for families wanting to gather in larger groups. With Christmas falling on a Friday this year, most schools will break up on Friday, December 18, meaning term would have to be brought forward to December 11.

Government officials are even considering a two-week quarantine after Christmas, meaning a month-long Christmas break from December 11 to January 10.

At the moment, the rule of six means larger groups of people will not be able to spend Christmas together and Johnson made it clear that stricter rules could follow, with many advisers favouring a total ban on households mixing. But last night a spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care played down the claims saying: "These figures and timeline are wholly inaccurate and do not represent expectations or planning. "We are investing significant resources into piloting new tests and vaccine development."

In April, Professor Julian Peto from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said up to 10 million people a day could be tested for Covid-19 tests if every laboratory in the country joined the effort.

Weekly testing for every member of the UK population was the only way to save lives and the British economy, he said in a letter to the British Medical Journal.

A record 6874 people tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, though the true figure was likely to be above 7000, as it does not include cases in Scotland. The death toll rose by 34.