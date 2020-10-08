Covid-19: Auckland is back in alert level 1 – here's what you can and can't do

Modeller and economist Rodney Jones says the government has been too conservative with its approach to the Auckland cluster - believing the city's restrictions are being lifted a week late this Wednesday.

Auckland is now back in Covid-19 alert level 1 for the first time in nearly two months.

The region was placed into level 3 on August 12 after a community outbreak of the virus, dubbed the Auckland August cluster, was detected.

It went back to level 1 at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

David White/Stuff A commuter wears a face mask at the New Lynn Bus Terminal in West Auckland. Face coverings are no longer mandatory on public transport, but are encouraged.

That means restrictions on gatherings have been lifted and face coverings on public transport and on flights are no longer mandatory.

However, travellers are still encouraged to wear masks on trains, buses and ferries, as well as at stops, terminals and railway stations.

David White/Stuff Aucklanders can begin boarding the bus through the front door again on Wednesday.

“You are encouraged to have a supply of face coverings for everyone who usually lives in your household and to add some to your household emergency kit,” Auckland Transport said in a statement.

Auckland Transport is also asking people to register their AT HOP cards to help with contact tracing and to begin boarding buses through the front door again.

QR codes for the government’s Covid Tracer App will remain in place on public transport. Businesses must also continue to display these.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is asking Aucklanders to stay home if they’re sick and stay vigilant.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has welcomed the move to alert level 1 and encouraged Aucklanders to “get out and enjoy everything our region has to offer”.

“Please also remember to continue the good practices we have learned over recent months: Stay home and get tested if you’re sick, wash your hands frequently, and keep track of your movements with the NZ Covid Tracer app.”

Clinical psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland, from Victoria University of Auckland, earlier said Aucklanders must take care not to become complacent.

Monique Ford/Stuff People are urged to continue scanning QR codes using the Covid Tracer App.

He said the recent community transmission would hopefully be a “trigger” for embedding habits such as using QR codes and wearing face coverings into our everyday lives.

After the first lockdown, “we didn’t fully embrace the need to keep taking extra precautions when out in public”, he said.

Restrictions on gatherings have also lifted, meaning large events planned for Auckland, like the Armageddon Expo, the Mary Poppins musical and the Auckland Marathon, can now go ahead.

Table service is no longer required at bars and restaurants and people are able to mix and mingle at eateries, cinemas and on the dance floor.

The Government's Covid-19 website says alert level 1 is the “prepare” stage – when the disease is “contained in New Zealand”, but uncontrolled overseas.

As such, restrictions remain at the border for people entering New Zealand and everyone coming in must complete 14 days of managed isolation.