Covid-19: Report shows CovidCard struggled in cafes and parties

Reports from early trials of the CovidCard shows the technology underperformed in complex environments with lots of metal, dust or people, like cafes and parties, Marc Daalder reports.

A mid-May trial of the CovidCard contact tracing technology showed the device tracked fewer than two-thirds of clinically significant contacts when used in a cafe.

Documents publicly released by the Department of Internal Affairs after an Official Information Act request by Newsroom include the results of two trials of the CovidCard.

While the technology appears to work well in certain environments, like an office space, and regularly logged more contacts than people could remember on their own, it struggled in more complex scenarios like a cafe, a party or a construction site.

Despite these results, the Government decided by early August that the technology worked to the degree needed. A Government-run trial that is scheduled to take place in Rotorua would only test how the CovidCard integrated into New Zealand's contact tracing system and whether people would voluntarily wear it, Government Digital Services Minister Kris Faafoi told Newsroom.

“We've been convinced that the technology in terms of the card works. The cards talk to each other – we know that. It's a different thing around how the card integrates into the contact tracing system, around privacy things that we need to keep in mind and, the most important thing is, are people going to use it?” he said at the time.

However, he clarified in a statement to Newsroom that the Rotorua trial would have a broader scope.

“The Rotorua trial will test people’s take-up and willingness to use the Covid Card. That’s why we decided on the Rotorua trial,” he said.

“Rotorua also provides an important further step to confirm whether or not the card will function as it needs to in real life settings so the Government can decide if it is a useful addition to New Zealand’s contact tracing processes.”

Andrew Chen, an expert in technology and society and a research fellow at the University of Auckland's Koi Tū – the Centre for Informed Futures, said the released documents showed the technology needed more trials to prove its efficacy.

“I wouldn't go so far as to say it doesn't work. But given that the previous statements that were publicly made claimed it could record clinically significant contacts with greater than 90 per cent, I think this data suggests that that is true only in nice, clean, controlled circumstances,” he said.

“The results in this report would indicate that under noisier conditions, you might be looking at closer to 30 per cent error rates, depending on your definition of error. As a very rough rule of thumb, that is probably similar to what you might expect from the [smartphone-based] Apple/Google Exposure Notification Framework in similar environments.”

The first trial, in Nelson Hospital in early May, found the CovidCard detected six times more contacts than people remembered, on average. It also found contacts were generally 16 minutes longer than participants remembered.

However, the trial didn't seek to ascertain whether the card was logging contacts accurately. The second trial, in the Waikato on May 15, simulated scenarios in a cafe, a construction site, a taxi, two parties and two offices.

Each set of interactions was recorded by CCTV cameras to establish "ground truth" for how many clinically significant contacts actually occurred. That means someone within two metres of another person for 15 minutes or longer.

In the end, the card fared best in office scenarios, where more than 90 per cent of contacts were recorded and only a small percentage of the contacts recorded were false positives.

In more complex scenarios, it struggled. Some of this was environmental – Bluetooth signals can experience interference in places with large amounts of metal (like a cafe) or dust (like a construction site). Some of it had to do with crowds in close quarters, as with a party.

The cards in the cafe on average recorded only 63 per cent of the contacts they should have. At the construction site and the two simulated parties, the cards had a higher recall rate but more than half of the contacts recorded were false positives – that is, they recorded contacts with cards that weren't actually within two metres for 15 minutes.