Covid-19: Four new cases of coronavirus in managed isolation, one historical case

New Zealand’s total number of active cases is 46 – all from managed isolation.

There are four cases of coronavirus in New Zealand – all caught in managed isolation.

One case flew in from the Philippines, one came from Peru and two travelled from Hong Kong.

A suspected historical case in Wellington is also being investigated, but is not included in today’s official numbers, the Ministry of Health said.

That person, who flew from the US in September, became sick after completing the mandatory 14 days in a managed isolation facility, where they were asymptomatic.

READ MORE:

* Historical 'weak' Covid-19 case in Wellington, risk of transmission low

* Covid-19: $208 million spent by Ministry of Health funding Covid-19 tests

* Covid-19: Two new coronavirus cases, 14 days without community transmission



Getty Images Further testing has been taken to ensure a historical case of coronavirus is in fact historical. (File photo)

They returned a “weak” positive test on Thursday after becoming unwell, meaning the infection was historical. They have since been taken to a managed isolation facility in Wellington.

The Ministry of Health is undertaking further tests, including serology, to fully confirm the illness is historic.

“These cases can emerge after the person has a respiratory illness that is not COVID-19, such as a cold or influenza,” a spokeswoman said.

“Residual remnants of the virus can be picked up through swabbing, with inflammation often bringing forward virus particles that were not previously picked up.”

Historical cases are considered low risk to the community but Stuff understands contact tracing is underway as precaution.

The Ministry of Health expected to have more information on the historical case later on Friday.

The person who arrived from the Philippines travelled via Hong Kong, arriving at an Auckland isolation facility on October 3.

They tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine day 12 testing and are now staying at the Jet Park quarantine facility in Auckland.

The case from Peru flew into the country via Mexico and the US on October 10, and tested positive on day three of their stay at an isolation facility in Christchurch.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Three of the four new cases have been transferred to the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility,

The pair from Hong Kong arrived at an Auckland isolation facility on October 11 and returned a positive Covid-19 test three days later. They have also been taken to the Jet Park quarantine facility.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 46, all imported, and none in the community.

Two new cases were reported on Thursday, both in managed isolation.

The first was a person who arrived from India via Dubai on October 9 and the second a person who arrived from San Francisco on October 12.